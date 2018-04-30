  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster expect Tyler Bleyendaal to 'make a full recovery' for next season

There have been suggestions that Munster should look to lure Joey Carbery south.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 30 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
25 minutes ago 469 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3985091

THE OUT-HALF situation at Ulster continues to cause debate, with Leinster’s Joey Carbery and Ross Byrne set to turn down the opportunity for one of them to move north, and there has been plenty of chat about Munster’s 10 shirt in recent weeks too.

With Tyler Bleyendaal, the front-liner in this position, currently sidelined after a second operation on his neck and Ian Keatley having endured a tough time in their Champions Cup semi-final defeat, many feel that the southern province need to look elsewhere.

Tyler Bleyendaal Bleyendaal has had a tough time with injuries. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JJ Hanrahan has not reached his full potential yet and has been in and out of the team, while the highly-rated 21-year-old Bill Johnston is obviously lacking in top-level experience.

‘Why doesn’t Joey Carbery move south?’ That’s been the question for many Munster fans and others in the wider Irish rugby family in recent days following the Ulster links.

Asked about that prospect and whether Munster are currently happy with their out-half situation, Munster coach Johann van Graan showed a neat sidestep.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on a lot of speculation,” said van Graan after Saturday’s Pro14 draw with Ulster.

“We’ve currently got three fit fly-halves available for selection next weekend and I’ll only focus on that for now.”

Indeed, Keatley, Hanrahan and Johnston are available for the upcoming semi-final qualifier against Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Saturday, but the longer-term future is a worry for some supporters.

Having a world-class out-half appears to be a key requirement in winning the Champions Cup and the hopes that Bleyendaal would be that figure have so far gone unfulfilled.

That the New Zealander has been injured for long periods of his time with the province since joining in 2015 hasn’t been helpful, of course.

Munster's JJ Hanrahan attempt a late drop goal JJ Hanrahan wore Munster's 10 shirt against Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bleyendaal’s arrival at Munster was delayed due to neck surgery and he came to the province still rehabbing from that operation, before struggling with a quad injury.

Now that the out-half has had a second procedure on his neck, there has even been speculation that he may not return to playing.

“Yeah, I do,” said van Graan when asked if he expects to see Bleyendaal playing for Munster next season.

“The medical report is that he’ll be back in three to four months’ time. Obviously, with a long-term injury, you can setbacks or you can come back quicker. We expect him to make a full recovery.

“He’s a massive member of our squad. Since I came he’s only played a few minutes against Cardiff and 50 or 60 against Glasgow so hopefully he’ll make a full recovery.

“He’s going to become a dad soon as well and he’ll have to deal with that as well and we’d love to have him back on the field.”

Bleyendaal has certainly become a key figure in the Munster set-up, with his leadership in the aftermath of Anthony Foley’s death having been important to the group.

When fully fit and firing, he has shown his class at times, so the hope must be that 27-year-old Bleyendaal can overcome this latest setback and shine at 10.

Ian Keatley dejected after the game Ian Keatley struggled in Munster's semi-final defeat to Racing 92. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The fact that he was involved in an Ireland training camp under Joe Schmidt last year – he is now qualified under residency – underlined that there is quality in his game, but the worry over his return remains.

One man who definitely won’t be playing for Munster next season is second row Gerbrandt Grobler, who impressed again in the draw against Ulster.

Van Graan confirmed on Saturday that the South African will leave this summer, with a move to Premiership side Gloucester expected to be officially confirmed soon.

It’s understood that Grobler’s agreement to join Gloucester for the 2018/19 campaign may have existed even before he joined Munster at a late following Donnacha Ryan’s exit.

Asked if Munster had attempted to keep Grobler at the province, van Graan again declined to shed any light on the process.

“No, I wouldn’t want to comment tonight,” said van Graan. “All I’d say is that he’s a fantastic team man. I think he’s handled himself tremendously well through a difficult time.

“He’s part of Munster and always will be part of Munster. You could just see how glad the guys were for him inside.

“He’s really bought into the culture and I’m very glad that he played a full 80 minutes and delivered that performance.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He’s a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!’

‘I think it confirms there isn’t a serious doping issue at the top level of the game’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
LEINSTER
'Painful review' in store for Leinster after biggest loss in over two years
'Painful review' in store for Leinster after biggest loss in over two years
Racing 92 star Machenaud ruled out of Champions Cup final against Leinster
All-Irish semi awaits should Munster overcome Edinburgh in Pro14 play-off
MANCHESTER UNITED
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Mourinho claims 'lies in journalism' are to blame for Pogba rumours
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie