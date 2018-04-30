Munster expect Tyler Bleyendaal to 'make a full recovery' for next season

THE OUT-HALF situation at Ulster continues to cause debate, with Leinster’s Joey Carbery and Ross Byrne set to turn down the opportunity for one of them to move north, and there has been plenty of chat about Munster’s 10 shirt in recent weeks too.

With Tyler Bleyendaal, the front-liner in this position, currently sidelined after a second operation on his neck and Ian Keatley having endured a tough time in their Champions Cup semi-final defeat, many feel that the southern province need to look elsewhere.

Bleyendaal has had a tough time with injuries. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JJ Hanrahan has not reached his full potential yet and has been in and out of the team, while the highly-rated 21-year-old Bill Johnston is obviously lacking in top-level experience.

‘Why doesn’t Joey Carbery move south?’ That’s been the question for many Munster fans and others in the wider Irish rugby family in recent days following the Ulster links.

Asked about that prospect and whether Munster are currently happy with their out-half situation, Munster coach Johann van Graan showed a neat sidestep.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on a lot of speculation,” said van Graan after Saturday’s Pro14 draw with Ulster.

“We’ve currently got three fit fly-halves available for selection next weekend and I’ll only focus on that for now.”

Indeed, Keatley, Hanrahan and Johnston are available for the upcoming semi-final qualifier against Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Saturday, but the longer-term future is a worry for some supporters.

Having a world-class out-half appears to be a key requirement in winning the Champions Cup and the hopes that Bleyendaal would be that figure have so far gone unfulfilled.

That the New Zealander has been injured for long periods of his time with the province since joining in 2015 hasn’t been helpful, of course.

JJ Hanrahan wore Munster's 10 shirt against Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bleyendaal’s arrival at Munster was delayed due to neck surgery and he came to the province still rehabbing from that operation, before struggling with a quad injury.

Now that the out-half has had a second procedure on his neck, there has even been speculation that he may not return to playing.

“Yeah, I do,” said van Graan when asked if he expects to see Bleyendaal playing for Munster next season.

“The medical report is that he’ll be back in three to four months’ time. Obviously, with a long-term injury, you can setbacks or you can come back quicker. We expect him to make a full recovery.

“He’s a massive member of our squad. Since I came he’s only played a few minutes against Cardiff and 50 or 60 against Glasgow so hopefully he’ll make a full recovery.

“He’s going to become a dad soon as well and he’ll have to deal with that as well and we’d love to have him back on the field.”

Bleyendaal has certainly become a key figure in the Munster set-up, with his leadership in the aftermath of Anthony Foley’s death having been important to the group.

When fully fit and firing, he has shown his class at times, so the hope must be that 27-year-old Bleyendaal can overcome this latest setback and shine at 10.

Ian Keatley struggled in Munster's semi-final defeat to Racing 92. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The fact that he was involved in an Ireland training camp under Joe Schmidt last year – he is now qualified under residency – underlined that there is quality in his game, but the worry over his return remains.

One man who definitely won’t be playing for Munster next season is second row Gerbrandt Grobler, who impressed again in the draw against Ulster.

Van Graan confirmed on Saturday that the South African will leave this summer, with a move to Premiership side Gloucester expected to be officially confirmed soon.

It’s understood that Grobler’s agreement to join Gloucester for the 2018/19 campaign may have existed even before he joined Munster at a late following Donnacha Ryan’s exit.

Asked if Munster had attempted to keep Grobler at the province, van Graan again declined to shed any light on the process.

“No, I wouldn’t want to comment tonight,” said van Graan. “All I’d say is that he’s a fantastic team man. I think he’s handled himself tremendously well through a difficult time.

“He’s part of Munster and always will be part of Munster. You could just see how glad the guys were for him inside.

“He’s really bought into the culture and I’m very glad that he played a full 80 minutes and delivered that performance.”

