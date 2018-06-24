Irish rugby's great impressionist, tributes for McGrath and more tweets of the week

1. Luis Garcia

I'd have loved to have VAR back in 2005 😌!!! #Overtheline #NeverGhostGoal — Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) June 16, 2018

2. Jamie Wall

Munster Hurling Final sold out. But yeah, this ‘new Munster Championship, complete disaster for the GAA’ 🙈

The 90’s are back, and you know what that means? No, not Clare for Liam, or Cork for the double. Far more important than that..... pic.twitter.com/ROj6C73Du1 — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) June 22, 2018

3. John Daly

The John Daly “FULL Layout Body Issue” coming soon....in all my glory! #BraceYourself 💪 https://t.co/0bbW0A6Jf2 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) June 22, 2018

4. Adam Hurrey

Not sure if it's some sort of cry for help, but Spain appear to be passing themselves a picture of Vicente del Bosque's face pic.twitter.com/oyesO5RqQV — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) June 20, 2018

5. Gary Reynolds

Great day in Cusack Park. Went for a mugga tae before throw in & the girls in the shop were instructed to plug out the kettle because it was tripping the switch for the scoreboard 😂 done some laughing #OnlyInTheGAA #HonTheBanner — Gary Reynolds (@Gazpat87) June 17, 2018

6. Austin Gleeson

I’m absolutely gutted that Derek McGrath who has done so much for this county, myself on a personal level and anyone who has dealt with him is stepping away!! The amount of work he has put in that nobody realises is incredible! He will sorely missed by this whole team!! #GachLá!! — AussieGleeson (@AussieGleeson) June 18, 2018

7. England

8. Simon Zebo

9. Irish Rugby

Ireland Down Under: When @TadhgKennelly met our own Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh (aka Ireland physio Colm Fuller). We reckon it could be a #GiftGrub contender. pic.twitter.com/zSHbfkR1k4 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 21, 2018

10. Ben Youngs

Just wanted to say sorry I walked off during my interview with Sky Sports. Obviously was very emotional and disappointed with result. Good to chat to Gail second time round just now. We go again in Cape Town. Thank you everyone 🌹 — Ben Youngs (@benyoungs09) June 16, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!