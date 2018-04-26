  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tipperary see off 14-man Waterford to book Munster minor football semi-final

Goals from Kyle Shelly and Devon Ryan set Matt O’Doherty’s side on the path to victory.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 7:57 AM
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

TIPPERARY BOOKED THEIR place in the Munster MFC semi-final with a 2-11 to 2-6 win over Waterford in Lemybrien last night.

The Premier booked a last four showdown with Clare in Semple Stadium thanks to goals from Kyle Shelly and Devon Ryan in either half.

Waterford, who are without a victory at the minor grade since 2014, scored a goal through James Power but trailed by 1-9 to 1-2 at half-time

Devon Ryan found the net for the Deise’s second goal midway through the second period, before they lost wing-back Liam Fennell to a second yellow card in the final quarter.

There was always daylight between the sides and a five-point haul from Christy English saw Tipperary over the line.

