Tipperary see off 14-man Waterford to book Munster minor football semi-final

TIPPERARY BOOKED THEIR place in the Munster MFC semi-final with a 2-11 to 2-6 win over Waterford in Lemybrien last night.

The Premier booked a last four showdown with Clare in Semple Stadium thanks to goals from Kyle Shelly and Devon Ryan in either half.

Waterford, who are without a victory at the minor grade since 2014, scored a goal through James Power but trailed by 1-9 to 1-2 at half-time

Devon Ryan found the net for the Deise’s second goal midway through the second period, before they lost wing-back Liam Fennell to a second yellow card in the final quarter.

There was always daylight between the sides and a five-point haul from Christy English saw Tipperary over the line.

