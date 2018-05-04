  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 4 May, 2018
Yaya Toure to leave Man City this summer after eight years at the club

The Ivorian’s decorated spell will come to an end when his contract expires at the end of this season.

By The42 Team Friday 4 May 2018, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,484 Views 7 Comments
Toure joined from Barcelona in 2010.
Toure joined from Barcelona in 2010.
Image: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

YAYA TOURE WILL leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of this season, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Toure signed from Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2010 and has been a key figure in City’s successes in the modern era, winning three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

The Ivorian was exiled from the City squad by Guardiola at the start of last season but he fought his way back to earn himself a regular place in the starting line-up, as well as a 12-month contract extension, but he has strruggled for game time during the current campaign.

lt seems, however, that he will start next Wednesday’s game against Brighton, and that he will receive a heartfelt send-off from the Etihad Stadium crowd afterwards.

“He will not stay this season,” Guardiola confirmed at his press conference.

The Brighton game we will give him what he deserves. One of the most beautiful farewells a player can receive. All the game will we be focused on winning the game against Brighton for Yaya, and we are going to try to do it for him.”

Guardiola also paid a glowing tribute to the midfielder, hailing him as one of the key reasons behind City’s current standing as one of Europe’s top clubs.

“We have amazing facilities but the club became what they did because of the players. Yaya Toure came here when this idea for the club started, and what we are in this moment is thanks to what this guy has done.

“We cannot forget the period from Roberto Mancini, and especially Manuel Pellegrini, Yaya was the key, key player. That’s why we are delighted to prepare for Sunday’s game, for our celebration, and after for Yaya.”

Steven’s Day: Gerrard unveiled as Rangers manager

After a perfect record in qualification, Ireland begin U17 Euros against the Belgians

