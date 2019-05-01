This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A dream come true': 46-year-old keeper in line to make Championship debut for Waterford

Darren Mulhearne was first called into the senior panel at 17, back in 1989.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 1 May 2019, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,811 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4615063
Waterford's 46-year-old goalkeeper, Darren Mulhearne.
Image: twitter.com/mulhearne
Waterford's 46-year-old goalkeeper, Darren Mulhearne.
Waterford's 46-year-old goalkeeper, Darren Mulhearne.
Image: twitter.com/mulhearne

DARREN MULHEARNE WILL get to live his dream this summer as the 46-year-old is in line to make his debut between the sticks for Waterford’s senior football panel.

Having received a call-up for the senior inter-county panel at 17, the father of three will now join the panel 29 years later to bolster Benji Whelan’s Championship outfit.

Speaking on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, Mulhearne admits the call-up is a “dream come true”.

“This day last week, Benji gave me a call and asked me did I want to play football for a couple of months,” he said.

I answered: ‘With who?’

“He told me with the Waterford team and I asked him would he leave it with me. I was in a bit of shock now to be honest.

I spoke to my wife about it and she told me that if he thinks I’m good enough for it I should go for it. I rang Benji back and said I’d be delighted to do it.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said adding; “I’m on the panel now, so I’ve to fight to get a place on the starting team.”

Benji Whelan Former manager of The Nire, Benji Whelan, has put his own distinctive stamp on the Waterford team this year. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Waterford take on Clare at Cusack Park in two weeks time – on 15 May – as they kick off their Munster Championship campaign.

Mulhearne also lamented not being able to commit to the team in previous years, but told Tubridy he is ready now to take his chance.

“I went on the panel [in 1989] for the winter training, the pre-season thing.

“Unfortunately, I was doing my Leaving Cert that year so I couldn’t give the commitment and left it after a couple of weeks.

“Oh, it is [the dream]. Definitely. In any sport you want to try and get to the highest level you can. Inter-county is the highest level so it was always a dream to get the call to start.

“Unfortunately it never happened – until a week ago.”

You can listen to Mulhearne’s full interview on RTÉ here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie