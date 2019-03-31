Aaron Gillane's incredible flicked goal lights up Division 1 final between Limerick and Waterford

AARON GILLANE HAS been the star of the show at Croke Park so far this afternoon, executing a sublime piece of skill in the Division 1 final against Waterford to help Limerick into a five point lead at the break.

With the Treaty County just a point ahead, Gillane popped up with a brilliant flick following a long puck from Tom Morrissey, leaving Stephen O’Keeffe stunned as the sliotar flew past the Ballygunner shot-stopper and into the back of the net.

You can watch Gillane’s goal below and can follow today’s Division 1 final live here.

Pure class by Aaron Gillane to find the net for @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/lp1ao1jXL9 — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 31, 2019

