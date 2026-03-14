Absent XI: The Ireland team unlikely to face Czechia

Gavin Bazunu: Bazunu has had a torrid time with injuries, starting with an ACL setback suffered with Southampton in 2024. He has struggled for form and consistency since then. And after the Dubliner departed the Saints for Stoke City on loan in January, he played just one match before suffering a thigh injury that has left him out of action since. Club boss Mark Robins indicated at the start of the month that he is nearing a return, but there was still no sign of Bazunu in Stoke’s midweek clash with Ipswich, and whether he regains match sharpness in time for the playoffs remains to be seen.

Liam Scales: The defender has been one of the more consistent Irish performers this season, even in a troubled Celtic team. Scales took the captain’s armband and played at left-back during Celtic’s cup win over Rangers last weekend, with boss Martin O’Neill hailing the skipper afterwards as “absolutely outstanding”. And while the 27-year-old could be a pivotal player if Ireland reach the playoff final on 31 March, he will miss the Czechia match due to a suspension carried over from the group qualifiers.

Festy Ebosele: Another player who, unfortunately, will miss the Czechia fixture through suspension after picking up multiple yellow cards in Ireland’s group games. Ebosele may not have played either way, given his difficult season at club level — he last lined out for Turkish side Istanbul Başakşehir in December, with a last-minute transfer-window loan move to Wrexham falling through.

Darragh Lenihan: Another man who won’t be adding to his four Ireland caps anytime soon. Lenihan has not played for Middlesbrough since September and has missed most of the last three seasons with persistent injury problems. He was left out of the club’s EFL squad in February and is expected to leave amid the expiry of his contract this summer.

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Robbie Brady: Voted FAI Senior International Player of the Year as recently as 2024, Brady started as a key player for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side, but injuries have limited his involvement of late. Brady made his first appearance of the season on 28 February as a 63rd-minute substitute in Preston’s 2-0 defeat by Millwall, but he has not made the matchday squad for either of their two games since then amid ongoing doubts surrounding his fitness.

Bosun Lawal: Lawal is still awaiting his Ireland senior debut, but given his versatility in being able to play defence and midfield, he would be a useful squad member for Hallgrímsson to call upon if available. Sadly, a serious hamstring injury suffered last month has left him in a race against time to be fit for the playoffs. He last featured in Stoke’s match with Charlton on 11 February, and boss Mark Robins suggested his latest setback would keep him out of action for around six weeks.

Josh Cullen: One of the few players on this list you could call a certain starter if available. Josh Cullen has not played since sustaining an ACL injury for Burnley in December. The 29-year-old is not expected to return in time for the World Cup, so would likely also be unavailable for this summer’s tournament if Ireland qualify.

Mikey Johnston: The 26-year-old won’t be adding to his 19 Ireland caps in the near future. The West Brom winger suffered a stress fracture to his ankle in the relegation-threatened Championship club’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford on 28 February, meaning he will miss the playoffs and is unlikely to return before the end of this season.

Rocco Vata: The 20-year-old has just one cap to his name, so may not have featured anyway, but his absence is another blow, particularly with doubts over the availability and fitness of many other attacking options. Vata has impressed at times for Watford, making 12 appearances in the Championship this season before a hamstring injury suffered against Blackburn, which required surgery, ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Evan Ferguson: It has been another frustrating season for Ferguson, as injuries cut short a loan spell at Roma in which he was only able to show glimpses of his best form. The 21-year-old had surgery during the week on a recurring ankle problem. He has consequently been ruled out of the playoffs and is a doubt for the World Cup if Ireland get there.

Michael Obafemi: Obafemi memorably announced himself on the international scene with a starring role in the 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland – a rare moment of unequivocal positivity during the Stephen Kenny era. But this summer will be the fourth anniversary of that game. Since then, Obafemi’s club career has stalled owing primarily to injuries, so he is not expected to win a 13th Irish cap anytime soon. The 25-year-old currently plays for Blackpool, on loan from Burnley, featuring eight times in total this season (including three appearances in a previous loan spell with German second-tier side Bochum). His most recent appearance was on 14 February, as Obafemi suffered an injury that required ankle surgery, thereby ruling the striker out for the remainder of the season.

N.B. Chiedozie Ogbene, Will Smallbone and Adam Idah had all been considered doubtful, but the latter’s return to club action is expected imminently, while both Ogbene and Smallbone have made their comebacks in the last week.