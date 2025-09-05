Mullin scores first AFL goal in Geelong win, Keane hit with fine after match review

MAYO’S OISIN MULLIN scored his first AFL goal today as Geelong Cats stormed to victory, 112-74, against the Brisbane Lions in their opening game of the AFL Finals.

Mullin made his mark at the MCG in Melbourne with his early goal helping Geelong lead 30-18 after the first quarter, while they were ahead 59-44 at half-time.

What a time for Oisin Mullin to kick his first AFL goal! pic.twitter.com/SxjpOKAelS — 7AFL (@7AFL) September 5, 2025

Mullin started at half-back for Geelong with Kerry’s Mark O’Connor also in action as an interchange.

Geelong’s success sees them advance to the second preliminary final in a fortnight, one win away from the Grand Final on 27 September.

Brisbane Lions, who had Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce amongst their emergencies, now face a semi-final next weekend against the winners of tomorrow’s game between Fremantle and Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, Cork native Mark Keane has been hit with a $10,000 fine ($6250 with an early plea) arising out of an incident in Adelaide Crow’s qualifying final yesterday against Collingwood.

Keane was in the spotlight in the second quarter for an incident when he challenged Collingwood’s Steele Sidebottom.

https://x.com/7NewsAdelaide/status/1963876740318871698

The match review finding from the game saw Keane fined for his sixth offence for striking, with the charge ‘graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.’

After their 79-55 defeat, the Crows play a semi-final at home next weekend against the winners of GWS Giants and Hawthorn, who play each other on Saturday morning.