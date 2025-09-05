Advertisement
More Stories
Oisin Mullin celebrates. Alamy.
FreeAussie Rules

Mullin scores first AFL goal in Geelong win, Keane hit with fine after match review

Geelong Cats beat Brisbane Lions in their opening game of the AFL Finals.
2.44pm, 5 Sep 2025
5

MAYO’S OISIN MULLIN scored his first AFL goal today as Geelong Cats stormed to victory, 112-74, against the Brisbane Lions in their opening game of the AFL Finals.

Mullin made his mark at the MCG in Melbourne with his early goal helping Geelong lead 30-18 after the first quarter, while they were ahead 59-44 at half-time.

Mullin started at half-back for Geelong with Kerry’s Mark O’Connor also in action as an interchange.

Geelong’s success sees them advance to the second preliminary final in a fortnight, one win away from the Grand Final on 27 September.

Brisbane Lions, who had Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce amongst their emergencies, now face a semi-final next weekend against the winners of tomorrow’s game between Fremantle and Gold Coast.

3CJ5JBR Mark O'Connor (file photo). Alamy. Alamy.

Meanwhile, Cork native Mark Keane has been hit with a $10,000 fine ($6250 with an early plea) arising out of an incident in Adelaide Crow’s qualifying final yesterday against Collingwood.

Keane was in the spotlight in the second quarter for an incident when he challenged Collingwood’s Steele Sidebottom.
https://x.com/7NewsAdelaide/status/1963876740318871698

The match review finding from the game saw Keane fined for his sixth offence for striking, with the charge ‘graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.’

After their 79-55 defeat, the Crows play a semi-final at home next weekend against the winners of GWS Giants and Hawthorn, who play each other on Saturday morning.

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie