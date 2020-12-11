BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

After 21 years, Dundalk legend Gary Rogers hangs up his gloves

The 39-year-old goalkeeper has been a key player for the Lilywhites in recent times.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 11 Dec 2020, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,358 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5297183
Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers celebrates during last weekend's FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers celebrates during last weekend's FAI Cup final.
Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers celebrates during last weekend's FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUNDALK GOALKEEPER GARY Rogers has announced he is retiring from football.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a 21-year career in the League of Ireland, beginning with Shelbourne in 1999.

He joined Dundalk in 2015 and became an integral player, making over 100 appearances.

Highlights with the Lilywhites included four Premier Division titles, three FAI Cup triumphs and two seasons appearing in the Europa League group stages.

Achievements elsewhere included a Premier Division title with Sligo in 2012 and a FAI Cup win with the Bit O’Red the following year, while he also won the latter trophy with Drogheda in 2005.

His previous clubs also included Dublin City, Bray Wanderers, Galway United and St Patrick’s Athletic amid a career that saw him make over 500 appearances in the League of Ireland and more than 700 games in all competitions.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Following the news, the Navan native said: “After 21 years, I’ve packed away my gloves for the final time. It’s been one hell of a ride full of highs and lows.

“I won’t miss the sacrifices but I will miss the game.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie