After 21 years, Dundalk legend Gary Rogers hangs up his gloves

DUNDALK GOALKEEPER GARY Rogers has announced he is retiring from football.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a 21-year career in the League of Ireland, beginning with Shelbourne in 1999.

He joined Dundalk in 2015 and became an integral player, making over 100 appearances.

Highlights with the Lilywhites included four Premier Division titles, three FAI Cup triumphs and two seasons appearing in the Europa League group stages.

Achievements elsewhere included a Premier Division title with Sligo in 2012 and a FAI Cup win with the Bit O’Red the following year, while he also won the latter trophy with Drogheda in 2005.

His previous clubs also included Dublin City, Bray Wanderers, Galway United and St Patrick’s Athletic amid a career that saw him make over 500 appearances in the League of Ireland and more than 700 games in all competitions.

Following the news, the Navan native said: “After 21 years, I’ve packed away my gloves for the final time. It’s been one hell of a ride full of highs and lows.

“I won’t miss the sacrifices but I will miss the game.”