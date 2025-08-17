All Blacks beat Argentina to reclaim top world rank

NEW ZEALAND’S Samisoni Taukei’aho scored two late tries to seal a 41-24 Rugby Championship win over Argentina and return the All Blacks to the top of the world rankings on Saturday.

Ahead 31-10 at the interval, New Zealand held off a second-half fightback from the Pumas in Cordoba and ultimately emerged victors by scoring six tries to three.

The All Blacks clinched the world number one ranking for the first time since 2021, leapfrogging world champions South Africa, who were stunned 38-22 by Australia in Johannesburg in the tournament opener.

Winger Sevu Reece also scored a double for the visitors while fly-half Beauden Barrett kicked 11 points and was a controlling figure with his tactical kicking.

Barrett’s opposite Tomas Albornoz scored 14 points, including a try, but the Pumas were unable to end their winless record on home soil against New Zealand, which stretches to 15 matches.

The result continues an unbeaten start to the year for the All Blacks, who swept France 3-0 in their June home series.

Advertisement

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said he was pleased with the result but conceded his team had only played well in patches.

“We talked about starting well, and I think we did that. We finished the second half quite strongly — it was a bit of a statement there,” said Barrett, whose team fell away badly in the closing stages of several Rugby Championship matches last year.

“In the second half we were a little bit slow and probably a little bit of indiscipline fed their game, which was disappointing and allowed the crowd to get in behind them.

“They threw a lot of punches at us and I’m pleased the guys who finished the game were able to win some arm wrestles, get some territory and most importantly come away with a good win.”

Reece scored the opening try after an early Beauden Barrett penalty before Argentina responded, when pressure created an overlap for winger Rodrigo Isgro.

Pumas prop Mayco Vivas was shown a yellow card for a professional foul, and New Zealand capitalised on their one-man advantage.

Fullback Will Jordan sliced through on the halfway line and sent scrum-half Cortez Ratima clear for the best try of the match and a 17-7 lead.

The visitors took control late in the first half through a try to back-rower Ardie Savea — arguably the game’s best player — followed by Reece’s second score.

Albornoz kick-started Argentina’s second-half rearguard with a tackle-busting try.

New Zealand lost centre Billy Proctor to a yellow card, and the home side closed to within seven points through a try to back-rower Joaquin Oviedo.

However, All Blacks replacement hooker Taukei’aho sucked the energy out of the crowd by barging across to score twice in the last 12 minutes.

The teams meet again in Buenos Aires next week.

– © AFP 2025