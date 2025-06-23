All Blacks name five debutants in squad for France Tests

NEW ZEALAND COACH Scott Robertson named five debutants Monday in a 33-man squad skippered by Scott Barrett for three Tests against France, as Dalton Papali’i, Ethan Blackadder and David Havili missed out.

The new faces include forwards Brodie McAlister, Ollie Norris, Fabian Holland, and Du’Plessis Kirifi, along with wing Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Robertson said the line-up for Tests next month in Dunedin, Wellington and Hamilton was a balance of “continuity and opportunity”.

Your All Blacks selected to represent Aotearoa 🖤 pic.twitter.com/zXnrZ2n94o — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 23, 2025

“Around three-quarters of the players named today were part of our squad for the 2024 northern tour, which is important because we want to continue to build on the rugby we were playing at the end of last year,” he said.

“We have balanced that with an exciting group of new and returning players who have performed during Super Rugby Pacific.

“For the five uncapped players this is a particularly special day,” he added.

“These players have all impressed us with their talent and work ethic and have earned their opportunity to be part of this All Blacks squad.”

The All Blacks also welcome back hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho and centre Quinn Tupaea, who have not featured since 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Scott Barrett retains the captaincy, with brother Jordie and veteran flanker Ardie Savea his deputies.

“Scott’s leadership is hugely valued in this group, and well complimented by Ardie and Jordie,” said Robertson.

“They will play a vital role, along with the wider player leadership group, in supporting the transition of the new players into the environment and imparting their experience to ensure the squad is set up for success.”

New Zealand squad:

Forwards: Codie Taylor (Canterbury Crusaders), Samisoni Taukei’aho (Waikato Chiefs), Brodie McAlister (Waikato Chiefs), Ethan de Groot (Otago Highlanders), Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury Crusaders), Ollie Norris (Waikato Chiefs), Tyrel Lomax (Wellington Hurricanes), Fletcher Newell (Canterbury Crusaders), Pasilio Tosi (Wellington Hurricanes), Scott Barrett (Canterbury Crusaders, capt), Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland Blues), Tupou Vaa’i (Waikato Chiefs), Fabian Holland (Otago Highlanders), Samipeni Finau (Waikato Chiefs), Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika), Du’Plessis Kirifi (Wellington Hurricanes), Wallace Sititi (Waikato Chiefs), Luke Jacobson (Waikato Chiefs)

Backs: Cameron Roigard (Wellington Hurricanes), Cortez Ratima (Waikato Chiefs), Noah Hotham (Canterbury Crusaders), Beauden Barrett (Auckland Blues), Damian McKenzie (Waikato Chiefs), Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato Chiefs), Jordie Barrett (Wellington Hurricanes), Rieko Ioane (Auckland Blues), Quinn Tupaea (Waikato Chiefs), Billy Proctor (Wellington Hurricanes), Timoci Tavatavanawai (Otago Highlanders), Caleb Clarke (Auckland Blues), Sevu Reece (Canterbury Crusaders), Will Jordan (Canterbury Crusaders), Ruben Love (Wellington Hurricanes).

– © AFP 2025