Ciarán Kilkenny named All-Ireland final man of the match after majestic display

LESS THAN A week after his cousin, Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny, was named Player of the Match in the All-Ireland camogie final, Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny took the individual honours as Dublin sealed their historic fifth All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in a row on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was in magisterial form throughout, scoring four points from play and proving potent off either foot.

Kilkenny beat out team-mates Michael Fitzsimons and Con O’Callaghan to take the award, which was selected by RTÉ’s Saturday Game panel.

The Castleknock man had a quieter outing during the drawn final a fortnight ago, but was hugely influential for Jim Gavin’s Dubs as they powered over the line on Saturday.

Earlier on today, we asked The42 readers who you believed should be named man of the match from today’s game, our nominees being Kilkenny, Eoin Murchan, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, David Clifford, Brian Howard, Paul Geaney or ‘Other’.

Over 40% of you agreed with Kilkenny’s selection by the Saturday Game panel.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud