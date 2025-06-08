The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the remaining All-Ireland hurling championship fixtures
KILKENNY AND CORK are celebrating after the conclusion of the 2025 provincial senior hurling championships as the focus now shifts to the All-Ireland series.
The preliminary quarter-finals next week will see Kildare, crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions today, hosting Dublin, while Laois will entertain Tipperary.
Beaten Munster finalists Limerick will feature at the quarter-final stage against Kildare or Dublin, while beaten Leinster finalists Galway will play a quarter-final against Laois or Tipperary.
Cork will have a Saturday night fixture for the All-Ireland semi-finals, with Kilkenny in the Sunday afternoon slot.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
*****
Weekend 14-15 June
All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals
*****
Saturday 21 June
All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals
*****
Saturday 5 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
*****
Sunday 6 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
*Semi-final draw subject for provincial winners not meeting defeated provincial finalists, and avoiding repeat pairings where feasible.
*****
Sunday 20 July
All-Ireland senior hurling final
