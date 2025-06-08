Advertisement
Tipperary's Jason Forde and Laois player Lee Cleere, in action in 2019. Gary Carr/INPHO
Here's the remaining All-Ireland hurling championship fixtures

Kilkenny and Cork are celebrating after the weekend finals.
6.34pm, 8 Jun 2025
KILKENNY AND CORK are celebrating after the conclusion of the 2025 provincial senior hurling championships as the focus now shifts to the All-Ireland series.

The preliminary quarter-finals next week will see Kildare, crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions today, hosting Dublin, while Laois will entertain Tipperary.

Beaten Munster finalists Limerick will feature at the quarter-final stage against Kildare or Dublin, while beaten Leinster finalists Galway will play a quarter-final against Laois or Tipperary.

Cork will have a Saturday night fixture for the All-Ireland semi-finals, with Kilkenny in the Sunday afternoon slot.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*****

Weekend 14-15 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

  • Kildare v Dublin, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge.
  • Laois v Tipperary, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

*****

Saturday 21 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

  • Limerick v Kildare/Dublin
  • Galway v Laois/Tipperary

*****

Saturday 5 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Cork v Quarter-final winner

*****

Sunday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Leinster winner v Quarter-final winner

*Semi-final draw subject for provincial winners not meeting defeated provincial finalists, and avoiding repeat pairings where feasible.

*****

Sunday 20 July

All-Ireland senior hurling final 

