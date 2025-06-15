The state of play before the All-Ireland SFC and Tailteann Cup draws tomorrow

THE DRAWS WILL take place tomorrow morning for the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

In the Sam Maguire competition, the four second-placed sides from the group stage (Donegal, Kerry, Down, Dublin) will be drawn at home to the third-placed teams (Cavan, Cork, Louth, Galway).

The draw is subject firstly to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings, and where possible, repeat pairings from the group stage.

The semi-final draw for the Tailteann Cup will also be subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings from the championship. Fermanagh, Kildare, Wicklow, and Limerick are the last four teams involved.

The draw will be held on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of Morning Ireland after the news at 8.30am. The draws will be presided over by GAA’s CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll and Feargal McGill, GAA Director Player, Club and Games Administration.

Fixture details will be finalised by the CCCC later that day, and the games will take place over the weekend of 21-22 June.

*****

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary quarter-final draw

Second-placed teams:

Donegal

Kerry

Down

Dublin

Third-placed teams:

Cavan

Cork

Louth

Galway

Quarter-finalists:

Tyrone

Meath

Monaghan

Armagh

*****

Tailteann Cup semi-final draw:

Fermanagh

Kildare

Wicklow

Limerick

*****