'There has been a lot of that nonsense. That was in the past'

IT ALWAYS FELT likely that Owen Farrell would play some part in this Lions campaign.

Even as his season with Racing 92 was disrupted by injury and even when Farrell struggled to find his best form as a result, it just seemed that the Lions would find it hard to overlook his record.

Farrell is now a four-time Lion. In achieving that remarkable honour, he joins just two others who have done it in the professional era: Brian O’Driscoll and Alun Wyn Jones. That’s the kind of company Farrell keeps.

We know that the Lions have always valued and cherished their history. They love big characters remaining part of the family after their first involvement. Owen’s dad, Andy, is another who fits into that category. Andy Farrell loves everything about the Lions and they love him back.

Andy Farrell also knows better than anyone how much Owen Farrell can bring to a rugby squad. Yet, you don’t need to be Owen Farrell’s father to see what he brings. This past season hasn’t been a happy one for the 33-year-old but his record speaks for itself.

Even without form on his side, it’s not difficult to imagine Farrell landing an important goal-kick for the Lions in the coming weeks. He has a head for these heights.

Speaking in Sydney today, Lions boss Andy explained his decision to replace the desperately unlucky Elliot Daly, whose tour is over due to a fractured arm, with a different type of player in Owen.

Daly plays at fullback, outside centre, or on the wing, while Farrell is an out-half or inside centre.

“It’s what we need for the squad in the here and now with Elliot going and Blair [Kinghorn] coming in, the options we’ve got at 15, there are plenty of options we’ve got at 13, and wing,” said Farrell.

“A little bit vulnerable there in and around the 12 piece and obviously he can play 10 as well.

Elliot Daly's tour is over. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“When you look at the experience that Elliot’s had, I mean the experience isn’t just the playing side, it’s how you make the group feel. The little chats that you have around the place to make sure that everything’s gelled together and obviously Owen would bring a lot of that into the group.”

Farrell will certainly add huge experience to the group when he arrives in Sydney on Friday evening. The Lions expect him to fit in seamlessly with a squad that has already had to adapt to people coming in at different stages of the past few weeks.

Farrell, who has re-joined Saracens after one season with Racing, has recently been dealing with concussion but his father said he’s fit and ready to go.

“Well he’s fit or else he wouldn’t be picked,” said Farrell. “I know that the guys have been keeping close touch with him and others in regards to that and he’s been training full bore for quite some time now.

“He’s been on with the doctor in the last couple of weeks and gone through all the protocols, etc. There might be a little bit of something to do when he first comes back, but everyone’s up to speed with where he’s at – fully fit and raring to go.”

Farrell hasn’t played since his final appearance for Racing back on 4 May, nearly nine weeks ago. His most recent Test cap for England was at the 2023 World Cup, all of 20 months ago.

When Lions boss Farrell was asked if that lack of recent high-level game time makes this a huge ask for Owen, he initially seemed somewhat frustrated, before pointing out that others in the Lions squad only recently returned from injury.

“20 months? A Test match? There’s plenty of players who don’t play for quite some time,” said Farrell.

“There are players who didn’t play in this Six Nations, or didn’t play for 12 weeks. I get the questions in isolation but there are stories like that all over the place.”

Owen stepped away from England duty in the wake of the last World Cup before moving to France due to the scathing criticism he so often received. He was even booed by England fans at that tournament.

Owen and Andy Farrell on the 2017 Lions tour. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

So there seemed to be a doubt as to whether Farrell would open himself up to that kind of furore again by accepting a call from his father to join the Lions.

Andy said there was no hesitation on Owen’s part.

“Look, I hope people can get past that,” said Andy. “There has been a lot of that nonsense for some time. That was in the past. We all just need to move on and embrace what the Lions is all about and what we have got coming ahead.

“The timing has to be right for him, first and foremost, for him and for the squad.

“And we obviously feel that the timing is right now, that we can all move on and push on, not just with Owen’s career, but what we’re trying to achieve here with the Lions.”

Farrell was also keen to underline how sad it was for the Lions to be bidding farewell to Daly, who had started his third tour so impressively.

He is “a Lions legend,” said Farrell, as he explained that Daly announced the Lions’ matchday 23 for Saturday’s game against the Waratahs to the players before he headed for Sydney Airport.

Owen Farrell lands there tomorrow, no doubt eager to make a huge impact on this tour.