Farrell shows his hand while retaining scope for first Test tweaks

“UP THE MIGHTY Brumbies,” said the pilot of this morning’s flight into Canberra as he started the descent.

It looks like Stephen Larkham’s side might need all the well wishes they can get for Wednesday’s meeting with the Lions, who are fielding a Test-like team.

The pilot had just thanked Joe Schmidt and some of his Wallabies players for being onboard the plane from Newcastle. The Australians broke from camp after Sunday’s narrow win over Fiji, getting a few days off before reconvening to build towards the first Lions Test in two weekends.

Speaking after his team’s 21-18 victory, Schmidt said he was intrigued to see Andy Farrell’s Lions selection for this game against the Brumbies. Schmidt’s thinking was that it would be a strong indicator of Farrell’s plans for the first Test. And so it seems to be.

This is the Lions warm-up team that every player surely wanted to be part of.

Maybe not at the start of the tour when it looked like the final friendly game against the AUNZ Invitational side on Saturday would be the last Test rehearsal a week out from that clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane.

But as things shifted in recent weeks, it started to appear that this Wednesday’s meeting with the Brumbies in Canberra was when Farrell would roll out the majority of his Test team for a final tune-up.

So it is that likely Test halfbacks Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell return at the heart of a powerful, punchy-looking starting XV that includes eight Irish players.

There is still plenty of time for Farrell to change things up, of course. It is far from unforeseeable that someone could play on Saturday against the AUNZ side and then feature in the first Test against the Wallabies a week later.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Injury also remains an unfortunate possibility between now and then. Yet it’s undeniable that Farrell is viewing this Brumbies game as an important last chance to build more cohesion within the bulk of his first Test team.

The front row of Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong has a potent look to it – with Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Will Stuart in support – while captain Maro Itoje returns in the second row alongside the explosive Joe McCarthy.

Jack Conan is the favourite to start the Tests at number eight, while blindside Ollie Chessum and openside Tom Curry get a big chance to stake their claims on either side of him.

James Lowe and Tommy Freeman were always fancied to be the Test wings, while Blair Kinghorn has been many people’s favourite to start at fullback. That back three will look to combine against the Brumbies.

Ireland’s Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose make up the all-Irish midfield pairing after Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones combined effectively in the centres on Saturday against the Waratahs. There were hopes that one from each of those nations’ partnerships might team up for the Tests, but one established pairing makes sense.

The advantage appears to be with Aki and Ringrose now. If they combine well with Gibson-Park and Russell, the ball is in their court.

It would seem hasty to write off Hugo Keenan, given his sheer class for the past four years. He has been the best fullback in the Lions countries over that time but this tour has been frustrating for him with injury and illness. It surely won’t be comfortable watching Kinghorn have a cut on Wednesday.

The same is true of Tadhg Beirne, who has played in the second row and at blindside flanker for the Lions in this campaign. Again, his class is beyond question and his performances over the last few years mean he arguably deserves a starting Lions spot, but there is no guarantee right now as McCarthy and Chessum state their claims.

This will be Chessum’s first appearance at blindside on this tour.

“He’s been very impressive,” said Farrell. “Everyone in the second row has been really competing. This is a different option for us, like we did with Tadhg Beirne as well, so I think there’s good competition there.

Ollie Chessum starts at blindside flanker. Billy Sitckland / INPHO Billy Sitckland / INPHO / INPHO

“He [Chessum] is a big man. He’s obviously a fantastic lineout option, but he moves really well. For big men, sometimes it can be a little bit not as flowing, but he’s a rugby player throughout, as in good with the ball in hand, he understands the game. It’ll be interesting to see how he goes at six on the weekend.”

Welsh flanker Jac Morgan is another in this category, outside this matchday 23 but with one more chance to shine on Saturday against the AUNZ team.

Josh van der Flier is only on the bench for Wednesday but he is obviously still in contention for a Test start. It’s intriguing that Henry Pollock, another back row, is also among the replacements as Chessums covers the second row.

It’s also notable that there is no out-and-out cover at inside centre in the matchday 23, even if Ringrose has played there for Ireland in the past. Marcus Smith provides back-up at out-half and fullback, but Mack Hansen provides fullback cover and plays on the wing. A certain Owen Farrell would, of course, deliver 10/12 cover from the bench if needed in the Tests.

Head coach Farrell is adamant that everything is still up for grabs despite the Wednesday side having a Test feel to it.

“There is always going to be speculation, but it is up to people to put their best foot forward for a Test spot from now on in with regards to the chance they have got on Wednesday and on Saturday,” said Farrell today in Canberra.

“Players can play themselves in and players can play themselves out, but we are looking for a cohesive team performance and that is what we are trying to achieve.”

One person who will be reading into this selection is Schmidt, who clearly feels that this Wednesday team will be similar to the one his Wallabies side face in the first Test.

Farrell is always capable of a surprise. Few people expected Jamie Osborne to start at fullback for Ireland last summer in South Africa. Maybe he has something up his sleeve again now.

And on the other side of the coin, Farrell believes Schmidt will have a few surprises to spring after holding things back as the Wallabies failed to deliver a “super hot” performance against Fiji on Sunday.

“100%, he wouldn’t be showing all of his hand, he will have a few tricks up his sleeve,” said Farrell.

Here’s hoping for a few late twists and turns on both sides as the first Test looms.