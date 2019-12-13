This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD appoint former Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United striker Myler as new manager

The 43-year-old began his League of Ireland career with the Students.

By Ben Blake Friday 13 Dec 2019, 12:59 PM
58 minutes ago 771 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4932177
Myler (right) during his time coaching alongside Michael O'Neill at Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Myler (right) during his time coaching alongside Michael O'Neill at Shamrock Rovers.
Myler (right) during his time coaching alongside Michael O'Neill at Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

UCD HAVE APPOINTED Andy Myler as their first-team manager. 

The SSE Airtricity League club, who were relegated to the First Division last season, were without a permanent boss since Collie O’Neill’s departure in August. 

Maciej Tarnogrodzki was put in charge for the remainder of the campaign, but 43-year-old Myler has taken over ahead of the 2020 season. 

The former striker began his League of Ireland career with the Students, before going on to play for the likes of Athlone Town, Drogheda United, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers and Bray Wanderers

He was on the Hoops’ coaching staff under Michael O’Neill when they qualified for the Europa League group stages in 2011. 

Ian Ryan has also signed a new deal to stay on as assistant manager. 

“For the club, it’s a great appointment,” said UCD’s Director of Football Diarmuid McNally.

“Andy has been working with us in the background over the last few years, knows exactly how we operate, and of course his success as both a player and on the management side speaks for itself.

He had great success working with Michael O’Neill at Shamrock Rovers when they made the Europa League group stages, and I’m confident he will be a huge success here.

“I’m also delighted that Ian Ryan has agreed to stay on as our assistant manager for next season. He knows the club inside out, has played a huge role in our recent success, and will play a vital role as we continue our rebuilding and look to develop our next squad of exciting young players.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie