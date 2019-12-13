UCD appoint former Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United striker Myler as new manager

Myler (right) during his time coaching alongside Michael O'Neill at Shamrock Rovers.

Myler (right) during his time coaching alongside Michael O'Neill at Shamrock Rovers.

UCD HAVE APPOINTED Andy Myler as their first-team manager.

The SSE Airtricity League club, who were relegated to the First Division last season, were without a permanent boss since Collie O’Neill’s departure in August.

Maciej Tarnogrodzki was put in charge for the remainder of the campaign, but 43-year-old Myler has taken over ahead of the 2020 season.

The former striker began his League of Ireland career with the Students, before going on to play for the likes of Athlone Town, Drogheda United, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers and Bray Wanderers.

He was on the Hoops’ coaching staff under Michael O’Neill when they qualified for the Europa League group stages in 2011.

Ian Ryan has also signed a new deal to stay on as assistant manager.

“For the club, it’s a great appointment,” said UCD’s Director of Football Diarmuid McNally.

“Andy has been working with us in the background over the last few years, knows exactly how we operate, and of course his success as both a player and on the management side speaks for itself.

He had great success working with Michael O’Neill at Shamrock Rovers when they made the Europa League group stages, and I’m confident he will be a huge success here.

“I’m also delighted that Ian Ryan has agreed to stay on as our assistant manager for next season. He knows the club inside out, has played a huge role in our recent success, and will play a vital role as we continue our rebuilding and look to develop our next squad of exciting young players.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!