This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ruiz pocketed nearly $7m for fighting Anthony Joshua, and his family bashed the bookies too

The 29-year-old shocked the world and lined his family’s pockets on Saturday night.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,777 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4669654

‘MEXICAN ROCKY’ ANDY Ruiz Jr pocketed almost $7m in his seismic upset of Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, and his family didn’t do too badly either.

Ruiz appeared on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, just three days after achieving one of the greatest heavyweight boxing shocks of the modern era, and told the host that members of his family each won $10,000 after backing him as the 11/1 outsider.

“Matter of fact, my dad, my brother, my mom — all of them almost made $10,000 off of me. They made $10,000, actually,” Ruiz said.

The 29-year-old’s father, Andy Ruiz Sr, who confirmed Ruiz’s story from his seat among the audience, added:

I feel so proud, man. My ‘Rocky Mexicano’!

Ruiz is Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight world champion and will face Joshua in a rematch this winter, with an exact date and location yet to be confirmed.

Joshua was expected to make in the region of $25m until original opponent, Jarrell Miller, was pulled from the fight for failing three drug tests. The UK pay-per-view numbers are expected to suffer as a result of the unheralded Ruiz replacing Miller on six weeks’ notice, and so the Watford man’s take-home will likely be slightly lower than that mooted figure.

Joshua dismisses rumours he had panic attack ahead of Ruiz loss

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie