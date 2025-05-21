Wallabies loosehead prop Angus Bell set to sign for Ulster

WALLABIES LOOSEHEAD PROP Angus Bell is set to join Ulster on a short-term deal next season.

The move was first reported by The Roar in Australia and sources in Ireland have confirmed to The 42 that Bell will link up with Ulster later this year.

It’s understood 24-year-old Bell will join the Irish province on a seven-month sabbatical deal, which is becoming increasingly common.

New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett is currently with Leinster on such a deal and his All Blacks team-mate Rieko Ioane will essentially replace him on the same type of contract next season.

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau is joining English club Exeter after this year’s November Tests on a short-term sabbatical deal until the end of the 2025/26 season and Bell is now set to do the same with Ulster.

Given Bell’s top-class ability and the lack of power in the province’s tight five, it’s a huge boost for Richie Murphy’s side.

There may be worries over his injury history, with Bell having struggled with a serious foot injury in recent years, but the explosive loosehead prop believes he has firmly put that issue behind him.

Bell has started 11 games for the Waratahs in Super Rugby this season and will be a key figure for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies in their Test series against the British and Irish Lions this summer.

His ball-carrying is a major strength, something that could prove crucial to an Ulster team who had hoped to add more punch to their front row. With the long-serving Andrew Warwick retiring this summer, Ulster had looked a little light at loosehead but Bell is a high-calibre addition.

Ulster landing Bell underlines once again that the IRFU is open to the provinces signing non-Irish-qualified [NIQ] front rows, despite performance director David Humphreys saying last year that such moves would be banned.

Humphreys’ stance on that issue has softened since, with Leinster re-signing French tighthead Rabah Slimani and Munster bringing in South African loosehead Dian Bleuler on a short-term deal this season. Indeed, it’s understood that Munster are likely to get IRFU approval to sign a NIQ tighthead if they can secure the right player.

It’s thought the IRFU has been encouraged by Leinster’s Thomas Clarkson, Gus McCarthy, and Jack Boyle making progress with Ireland this season, while Michael Milne and Lee Barron moving from Leinster to Munster has helped to spread more front row talent around the country.

For Ulster, landing Bell is an obvious boost to their hopes of bouncing back from a miserable 2024/25 season in which they finished 14th in the URC and missed out on qualifying for the Champions Cup.

Ulster had already secured powerful Northampton number eight Juarno Augustus for next season, with the uncapped South African back row recently included in a Springboks alignment camp under Rassie Erasmus.

27-year-old Augustus and Bell should offer serious ball-carrying punch, and Ulster will hope that helps their talented backline to fire more often in the 2025/26 campaign.