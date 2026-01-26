Selfies and soundbites as returning Dupont is star attraction at Six Nations launch

A GLOOMY SCOTTISH sky lit up late on Sunday evening as a swarm of drones fell into formation over Edinburgh Castle.

Slowly, the machines moved into place to create the outline of the Six Nations trophy, before reshaping into an image of a rugby ball sailing through the goalposts. Yet it wouldn’t be a Six Nations launch without a word from our sponsors, so there was also time to broadcast a harp, and in case anyone was unsure, spell out the word GUINNESS.

The annual Six Nations launch event moves from city to city each year, creating a one-day content machine. This year we landed into Edinburgh on Sunday evening for a panel event and time with the Ireland head coach and captain, before the main launch in scenic settings at the top of the Royal Mile on Monday morning.

The Six Nations launch included a drone show above Edinburgh Castle. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

After a morning of soft, chatty top table events, the various coaches and captains move between different areas to meet the media demands of journalists, radio, TV, and content creators. It’s a scramble for quotes and injury updates and often, can be a messy day of work as you try cover all the bases.

The champions are usually in the highest demand, and this year that felt particularly true as Antoine Dupont stepped back onto the stage. For a moment, he was even left alone on that stage to hold the Six Nations trophy aloft. One last moment with the trophy before the new championship kicks off, we were told as the cameras clicked.

Of course, Dupont has some painful memories of last year’s championship. It was the 28th minute of round four in Dublin when the scrum-half was left crumpled on the Aviva Stadium turf. Torn cruciate ligaments kept him sidelined for eight months. It didn’t stop France going to win emphatically that day, before wrapping up the Six Nations a week later. He returned to the pitch with Toulouse in November and now ready to lead France again, the gifted number nine was the star attraction today.

And these launches have changed over the years. In the awkward couple of minutes where Dupont was left standing before joining a huddle of media from across the nations, a steady flow of attendees streamed by and grabbed their moment with rugby’s biggest superstar, snapping a quick selfie. Another sheepishly stepped up with pen in hand to get a programme signed before the France captain was whisked over to the waiting phones and cameras. As the interview slot started, Dupont’s usher introduced “the legend himself.” It was all, frankly, a bit much.

Dupont speaks to the media. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

The organisers know they have an icon in their hands, but so does Dupont. As such, he’s as polished with his media duties as he is on the pitch. He’s not going to throw a grenade à la Eddie Jones or Warren Gatland, or even talk as frankly as Johnny Sexton in his late years as Ireland captain. Dupont is well able to steer questions about his own marvellous talent towards the work and skill of his teammates. He’ll take a query about the quality of Ireland or England, and be sure to mention the threats of Scotland, Italy and Wales. And he’s such a sizable presence on the game that he remains, by a distance, the main player the other coaches and captains gets asked about across the morning.

“He’s obviously a world-class superstar and in any team he is going to improve them,” said Ireland boss Andy Farrell.

“More so with him coming back, it isn’t just the individual skill and ability but his leadership as well for others around him.”

“In his instinct and his feeling of the game, he’s always been the best player in the world,” added Italy captain Michele Lamaro.

“He’s come back and now he’s going to face another challenge, which is something I’m pretty sure he likes, so he’s going to be dangerous. Definitely, he’s the best player in the world.”

Dupont leads the Six Nations captains during a photoshoot at Edinburgh castle. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

You get the sense Dupont himself will be happy to get the talking over with and run back out into a packed Stade de France on Thursday week, with Ireland first up for the defending champions.

“It’s very special for me,” he said.

“I didn’t wear the French jersey for almost one year. Even without that, it’s always very special. You start the tournament, you feel the excitement from everyone and to be able to start with a home game in Paris against Ireland, it’s very motivating.”

It’s a tough opening assignment for Ireland, and while France will be favourites, Les Bleus will have memories of 2024 on their minds, when Ireland stormed to victory over a hurting France side on the opening night of the championship in Marseille (a game in which Dupont was not involved).

“We know this team now for the last four or five years. They play the same rugby, but it’s very efficient, very organised,” Dupont said of Ireland.

“I repeat myself, but every team is very tough when you play against them. The level of the tournament is very high and I think they’ll probably be even better this year with Andy (Farrell back after the Lions).”

Following Dupont’s injury in Dublin last year, France coach Fabien Galthié criticised the actions of Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter. France cited the two Ireland players and on French TV, Galthié went as far as labelling the incident which led to Dupont’s injury as ‘reprehensible’. There’s no bad blood on Dupont’s end.

“Honestly, no. I think it was just an accident. It happens sometimes on the field, unfortunately. I don’t feel that it was intentional. Both of them sent messages on social media, so no.”

Dupont even had time for a quick word on his Toulouse teammate Joshua Brennan, who was called into the France squad yesterday to replace Thibaud Flament.

“He’s improving year after year. He’s still a young player. He’s a very tough guy on the field. He’s starting to be a more complete player than when he started. I think he has the potential to be a very good player on an international level.”

And then he was gone, guided away to fulfil his next media slot in front of a different set of microphones. Next week he properly steps back into the spotlight.