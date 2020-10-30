BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 30 October 2020
Atlanta Falcons hold on for come-from-behind win over rivals on the road

Matt Ryan and Todd Gurley II both scored rushing touchdowns as the Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers.

By Press Association Friday 30 Oct 2020, 8:21 AM
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs for yardage chased by Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MATT RYAN AND Todd Gurley II both scored rushing touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-17 overnight.

The NFC South rivals squared off in Charlotte and it was the home side which had the best of the early running, with Curtis Samuel scoring twice.

His first was a 12-yard run to cap off a quick 75-yard drive, the second from a 29-yard pass to put the Panthers up 14-6.

But the Falcons bounced back through Ryan’s TD, and a Younghoe Koo field goal at the end of the half gave Atlanta a 16-14 lead.

Another Koo field goal extended the advantage, before Gurley ran in from three yards with 11 minutes left to play and the Falcons defence held strong to seal the win.

