Atlanta Falcons hold on for come-from-behind win over rivals on the road

MATT RYAN AND Todd Gurley II both scored rushing touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-17 overnight.

The NFC South rivals squared off in Charlotte and it was the home side which had the best of the early running, with Curtis Samuel scoring twice.

His first was a 12-yard run to cap off a quick 75-yard drive, the second from a 29-yard pass to put the Panthers up 14-6.

But the Falcons bounced back through Ryan’s TD, and a Younghoe Koo field goal at the end of the half gave Atlanta a 16-14 lead.

Another Koo field goal extended the advantage, before Gurley ran in from three yards with 11 minutes left to play and the Falcons defence held strong to seal the win.

