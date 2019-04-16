This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Let’s get started with tonight’s team news…

A very good evening everybody, you’re welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s highly-awaited Champions League quarter-final clash between Barcelona and Man United.

As everybody knows by now it is 20 years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the most famous goal in the history of Manchester United Football Club at this ground to secure an unforgettable treble in 1999 under Alex Ferguson.

That night at the Nou Camp has naturally been one the dominant talking points leading into this second leg, with the visitors requiring similar levels of daring and destiny to come out on top tonight. Make no bones about it, United have a mountain to climb here.

Luke Shaw’s own goal at Old Trafford a week ago gives Barcelona a 1-0 lead and a crucial away goal, however this tie between two of the of European football super powers is far from over just yet.

United passaged to the last eight owing to a miracle last-minute victory against PSG last month. With the memory of that dramatic win and Solskjaer’s last-gasp strike 20 years ago against Bayern Munich lingering, hope is still in supply for the travelling contingent of Red Devils supporters.

It promises to be an exciting night of action in Barcelona. Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm — tonight’s game is live on RTÉ 2 if you happen to be near a TV.

