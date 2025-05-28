Beirne and Dalton the big winners at Rugby Players Ireland awards

TADHG BEIRNE and Aoife Dalton were the big winners at the Rugby Players Ireland awards this evening.
Beirne, who is set for his second Lions tour, overcame competition from fellow nominees Tom Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park and Irish captain Caelan Doris to claim the Players’ Players of the Year for 2025.
22-year-old Dalton took the equivalent women’s award after an impressive campaign, with Amee-Leigh Costigan, Niamh O’Dowd and Dorothy Wall also nominated.
Sam Prendergast and Erin King were also recognised for their contributions in the Young Player of the Year category.
Meanwhile, Dan Sheehan and Anna McGann won Try of the Year for their respective teams.
Advertisement
You can view the full list of winners below…
OCC CONSULTING MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025 Tadhg Beirne Nominees: Caelan Doris, Tom Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park
OCC CONSULTING WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025 Aoife Dalton Nominees: Amee-Leigh Costigan, Niamh O’Dowd, Dorothy Wall
NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025 Sam Prendergast Nominees: Gus McCarthy, Ben Murphy
ENERGIA WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025 Erin King Nominees: Ruth Campbell, Aoife Dalton
MSL MERCEDES-BENZ BALLSBRIDGE MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2025 Dan Sheehan (v England) Nominees: Stewart Moore (v Stormers), Dan Sheehan (v Ulster Rugby)
AIB CORPORATE BANKING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2025 Anna McGann (v Italy) Nominees: Amee-Leigh Costigan (v England), Linda Djougang (v Wales)
TRITONLAKE MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025 Dylan O’Grady Nominees: Niall Comerford, Mark Roche
TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025 Lucinda Kinghan Nominees: Hannah Clarke, Kate Farrell-McCabe
ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY AWARD 2025 Eimear Considine
DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT ON THE YEAR 2025 Ireland’s Triple Crown Success accepted by Caelan Doris
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Beirne and Dalton the big winners at Rugby Players Ireland awards
TADHG BEIRNE and Aoife Dalton were the big winners at the Rugby Players Ireland awards this evening.
Beirne, who is set for his second Lions tour, overcame competition from fellow nominees Tom Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park and Irish captain Caelan Doris to claim the Players’ Players of the Year for 2025.
22-year-old Dalton took the equivalent women’s award after an impressive campaign, with Amee-Leigh Costigan, Niamh O’Dowd and Dorothy Wall also nominated.
Sam Prendergast and Erin King were also recognised for their contributions in the Young Player of the Year category.
Meanwhile, Dan Sheehan and Anna McGann won Try of the Year for their respective teams.
You can view the full list of winners below…
OCC CONSULTING MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025
Tadhg Beirne
Nominees: Caelan Doris, Tom Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park
OCC CONSULTING WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025
Aoife Dalton
Nominees: Amee-Leigh Costigan, Niamh O’Dowd, Dorothy Wall
NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025
Sam Prendergast
Nominees: Gus McCarthy, Ben Murphy
ENERGIA WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025
Erin King
Nominees: Ruth Campbell, Aoife Dalton
MSL MERCEDES-BENZ BALLSBRIDGE MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2025
Dan Sheehan (v England)
Nominees: Stewart Moore (v Stormers), Dan Sheehan (v Ulster Rugby)
AIB CORPORATE BANKING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2025
Anna McGann (v Italy)
Nominees: Amee-Leigh Costigan (v England), Linda Djougang (v Wales)
TRITONLAKE MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025
Dylan O’Grady
Nominees: Niall Comerford, Mark Roche
TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025
Lucinda Kinghan
Nominees: Hannah Clarke, Kate Farrell-McCabe
ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY AWARD 2025
Eimear Considine
DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT ON THE YEAR 2025
Ireland’s Triple Crown Success accepted by Caelan Doris
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Aoife Dalton Awards Honours recognition Rugby Rugby Players Ireland Tadhg Beirne