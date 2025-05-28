Beirne and Dalton the big winners at Rugby Players Ireland awards

TADHG BEIRNE and Aoife Dalton were the big winners at the Rugby Players Ireland awards this evening.

Beirne, who is set for his second Lions tour, overcame competition from fellow nominees Tom Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park and Irish captain Caelan Doris to claim the Players’ Players of the Year for 2025.

22-year-old Dalton took the equivalent women’s award after an impressive campaign, with Amee-Leigh Costigan, Niamh O’Dowd and Dorothy Wall also nominated.

Sam Prendergast and Erin King were also recognised for their contributions in the Young Player of the Year category.

Meanwhile, Dan Sheehan and Anna McGann won Try of the Year for their respective teams.

You can view the full list of winners below…

OCC CONSULTING MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025

Tadhg Beirne

Nominees: Caelan Doris, Tom Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park

OCC CONSULTING WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025

Aoife Dalton

Nominees: Amee-Leigh Costigan, Niamh O’Dowd, Dorothy Wall

NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025

Sam Prendergast

Nominees: Gus McCarthy, Ben Murphy

ENERGIA WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025

Erin King

Nominees: Ruth Campbell, Aoife Dalton

MSL MERCEDES-BENZ BALLSBRIDGE MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2025

Dan Sheehan (v England)

Nominees: Stewart Moore (v Stormers), Dan Sheehan (v Ulster Rugby)

AIB CORPORATE BANKING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2025

Anna McGann (v Italy)

Nominees: Amee-Leigh Costigan (v England), Linda Djougang (v Wales)

TRITONLAKE MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025

Dylan O’Grady

Nominees: Niall Comerford, Mark Roche

TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2025

Lucinda Kinghan

Nominees: Hannah Clarke, Kate Farrell-McCabe

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY AWARD 2025

Eimear Considine

DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT ON THE YEAR 2025

Ireland’s Triple Crown Success accepted by Caelan Doris