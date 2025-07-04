Beirne gets big Lions honour as Keenan keeps his dinner down

SO WHERE EXACTLY does Tadhg Beirne fit in Andy Farrell’s Test plans?

Pre-tour, many people saw Beirne as Maro Itoje’s most likely partner in the second row. That was the Lions’ lock pairing for their opening game of the campaign against Argentina in Dublin.

When Andy Farrell then moved Beirne to the number six shirt for the Lions’ first game on Australian soil against the Western Force, you wondered if that was a big Test team hint. A lineout specialist on the blindside flank would make sense.

Yet, there are others who feel that Beirne could miss out on the starting Test XV altogether given that Joe McCarthy made such a big impression against the Force and Itoje was at his best against the Reds on Wednesday.

Tom Curry has worn the six shirt twice so far in this Lions campaign and his fellow Englishman, Henry Pollock, will be at blindside against the Waratahs tomorrow [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports]. Others like Jac Morgan, Jack Conan, and Ollie Chessum are also options at number six.

Still, there is no doubt that Farrell appreciates Beirne’s world-class qualities. The Munster skipper has been a key figure in Ireland’s success under Farrell. He has delivered immense performances in games much, much bigger than warm-up fixtures against the Force and Reds.

Beirne might not always be as eye-catchingly explosive as other back five forwards, but Farrell knows that he is a genuine force. His breakdown skills are among the best in the game, his lineout work is excellent, his handling is slick, and his work rate is ceaseless.

Farrell has handed Beirne the honour of captaining the Lions from the second row for tomorrow’s clash with the Waratahs in Sydney. This is Beirne’s second Lions tour but his first time skippering the side. It’s a major honour for the 33-year-old.

“It took him aback when I told him. That’s exactly the type of reaction you want,” said Farrell.

There is a growing sense that the Lions team for next Wednesday against Stephen Larkham’s Brumbies – the strongest Aussie Super Rugby side – will be similar to the one Farrell names for the first Test against the Wallabies.

Tadhg Beirne scoring against Argentina. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The likes of Beirne, Hugo Keenan, Josh van der Flier, Mack Hansen, and James Ryan might be hoping to back up their starts tomorrow against the Waratahs with another appearance against the Brumbies in a few days.

But the guesswork continues after Farrell’s latest team announcement yesterday in Sydney.

“I’m 100% open-minded to let people find their way,” said the Lions boss with regards to how he has an outline of plans for selection but has to roll with the punches of injuries, illness, and late arrivals.

Even after three games, it doesn’t feel like there is a huge crop of absolutely nailed-on Test starters. That might change with Farrell’s selection for the Brumbies game, which takes place three days before the final warm-up against the AUNZ Invitational team.

That AUNZ side has been boosted by the addition of three Australia internationals in wing Marika Koroibete, hooker Brandon Paenga-Amoso, and back row Pete Samu, who has been sensational for Bordeaux this season.

All Blacks Hoskins Sotutu, Ngani Laumape, Shannon Frizell, Folau Fakatava, David Havili, and Shaun Stevenson are also part of the AUNZ squad, ensuring plenty of firepower.

For now, Farrell and co. are focused on tomorrow’s clash with the Waratahs, whose teamsheet is the weakest the Lions will face in Australia.

The Wallabies have sent heavyweight tighthead prop Taniela Tupou and wing Andrew Kellaway back to the Waratahs to play against the Lions, but seven other players remain with Joe Schmidt’s group.

The Tahs have named other Australia-capped players in lock Rob Leota, wing Darby Lancaster, and centre Lalakai Foketi in their XV but overall, it is a callow selection to take on Lions. There are big worries locally that the tourists could run riot.

Taniela Tupou will start for the Waratahs tomorrow. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Halfbacks Teddy Wilson and Jack Bowen are just 22 and 21, respectively, with Wallabies-capped out-half Tane Edmed surprisingly left on the bench.

Replacement loosehead prop Jack Barrett – who will likely scrum against Tadhg Furlong in the second half – is a 21-year-old who has only one cap of Super Rugby experience. There is no doubt the Waratahs will deliver a proud, impassioned performance but the reality is that this should be an obvious mismatch.

The Lions’ matchday 23 is once again packed with quality and points of interest.

Keenan belatedly making his debut at fullback after withdrawing from the Reds game due to illness will be fascinating.

“He has just had his dinner now, so hopefully that stays down,” joked Farrell yesterday evening in Sydney.

There’s another Lions debut on the left wing as Blair Kinghorn gets his Test bid going following his late arrival after playing in Toulouse’s thrilling Top 14 final victory over Bordeaux.

Scotland’s ‘Huwipulotu’ centre pairing are reunited, Mack Hansen looks to build on his relentless performance against the Force, Ryan makes his first start in the second row, and Pollock bids to impact from the blindside.

Farrell has also gone for a 6/2 bench split for the first time in this campaign. It’s a possibility for the Tests given how much strength the Lions have in the back five of their scrum, as well as the flexibility of some of their outside backs, even without the cruelly unlucky Elliot Daly.

With the impending arrival of Owen Farrell tonight throwing a cat among the pigeons, we’re still waiting to see how all of this pans out for Beirne and the rest of the Lions.