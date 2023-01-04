Lure of Test rugby sees ambitious Healy agree Munster exit for Scotland

IT’S SATURDAY 7 October at Stade de France and we’re into the closing minute of a nail-biting clash in Pool B of the 2023 World Cup.

Ireland lead by two points after an enthralling encounter with Scotland, Andy Farrell’s side set to advance to the quarter-finals if they can cling on until full time. But with 30 seconds left, the whistle goes. Penalty Scotland.

From 45 metres out, Ben Healy steps up and nails a match-winning three-pointer to send the Scots into a knock-out clash against France. His kick sends Ireland home early.

Dramatic divination perhaps but this scenario has now become possible after Healy’s move to Edinburgh was officially confirmed today. The 23-year-old Tipperary man will leave Munster at the end of this season and begin his new adventure in Scottish rugby.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is believed to have been a key driver in securing Healy. Knowing that the out-half qualifies for Scotland through his Glasgow-born mother, Townsend and the SRU attempted to lure him over in 2020 with an offer from the Glasgow Warriors.

Healy was tempted but instead backed himself to become a key man for Munster and break into the Ireland set-up. The red and green jerseys were the ones he had dreamed of while leading Glenstal Abbey to their Munster Schools Senior Cup success in 2018.

Healy has continued to improve over the past two-and-a-half years. His consistency means he has made the same number of senior appearances for Munster as Joey Carbery, both men at the 47 mark right now. But this season has seen Jack Crowley shift up the pecking order at out-half for the province and in the Ireland set-up, the Cork man making his Test debut last autumn. Healy hasn’t had a look-in with the national set-up.

Ben Brady / INPHO Healy's passing and running have continued to improve. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

So when the Scots came calling again in recent months, Healy’s head was more readily turned. This time the offer was to join Edinburgh on a two-year contract that is financially stronger than his current deal in Munster.

The southern province did make a fair counter-offer to keep Healy but it’s understood he wasn’t entirely convinced that Munster were desperate for him to stay and be a key figure. It isn’t thought that money was the decisive factor here, nor was it the first time around when Healy could have gone abroad for a better salary.

The reality is that Healy wants to be in the most prominent role possible. He is an incessantly driven and ambitious character. Healy has great confidence in his current ability and further potential. He sees himself as a Test player and it’s clear to him right now that Scotland is his best bet. Even if he’s a Tipp farmer’s son, he has a genuine connection to Scotland through his mother.

It’s believed that Townsend has been convincing in letting Healy know that he can swiftly become part of the Scotland set-up. Indeed, the Scots are entitled to pick Healy for their Six Nations squad in the coming months if they wish to do so. World Rugby regulations mean Healy would have to be released by Munster to play.

It remains to be seen if he is integrated that quickly – there is competition at out-half from the likes of Finn Russell, Adam Hastings, and Blair Kinghorn [also an Edinburgh player] – but the carrot of playing at this year’s World Cup is crucial. Healy has a fine chance of being in France and making an impact in Pool B as Townsend’s men aim to overturn Ireland and/or the Springboks.

For Scotland and Edinburgh, Healy is a sharp signing. His place-kicking and kicking in play [off both feet] are elite. His passing game continues to improve, with his bridge passes over the head of wide defenders a major strength. Healy has worked hard to be a greater threat to the defence himself, while he has a big enough frame to be a strong defensive contributor too. Mentally, he has an edge with his composure and understanding of the game.

For Munster, it’s a loss but one they feel they can cope with. Carbery is their main man at out-half, while Crowley is improving with every appearance.

The42 understands that Munster are also close to re-signing Jake Flannery from Ulster. The Tipp man moved from his native province up to Belfast last summer but has had limited opportunity, so it looks like he is now set for a return home. Having only made six Munster appearances the first time around, the versatile 23-year-old will hope for more chances under the new coaching team.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Healy is an elite kicker. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In cases like this, it’s natural to wonder whether Healy could have been retained in Irish rugby with a move to another province.

It’s understood that he wasn’t presented with any option in this regard. Ulster and Connacht would have been aware that his contract was up at the end of this season but it’s believed they didn’t make any move.

Nonetheless, an inter-provincial switch wouldn’t have brought the immediate prospect of playing Test rugby.

The current Irish coaches evidently don’t see Healy as being in their plans. Scotland’s coaches do.

Rather than being bitter about being rebuffed the first time, the Scots have come back for another shot at landing their man. Having invited him to the biggest party in town, they’ve succeeded at the second time of asking.

As Ulster scrum-half John Cooney recently revealed, he has the option of a move to play for Scotland too. He qualifies through his father and is soon free to switch his allegiance having last featured for Ireland in 2020.

Cooney and Healy at number nine and 10 for the Scots would be some story.

