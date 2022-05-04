Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

Bernard Dunne resigns as IABA’s high performance director

Dunne has been on extended leave from the role since the Tokyo Olympics.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 4 May 2022, 5:55 PM
23 minutes ago 453 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5755101
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that Bernard Dunne has resigned from his role as the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s (IABA) high-performance director.

Dunne has been on extended leave from the role since the Tokyo Olympics and the IABA confirmed today it has received his resignation. 

The association said it “deeply regrets” the news and its acceptance of his resignation is provisional as they have asked Dunne to reconsider his decision.

According to the IABA, Dunne submitted a complaint against two volunteers in February 2021 in connection with the dissemination of an anonymous document.

“The IABA has always regarded this document as malicious and an appalling attack on a member of staff and on the High-Performance Unit,” they said in a statement.  

“This is the most recent instance of a member of staff being subjected to undesirable behaviour solely because they are employees of the company.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“CEO Fergal Carruth and Chair, Ciarán Kirwan, have both commented publicly on the grave nature of this attack on a staff member and have repeatedly stated unequivocal support for Bernard Dunne in his position as HPU Director.”

Olympic Gold medalist Kellie Harrington also tweeted her support for Dunne, saying she “would like to see him change his mind” and he was a “great director.” 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie