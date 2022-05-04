Bernard Dunne resigns as IABA’s high performance director

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that Bernard Dunne has resigned from his role as the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s (IABA) high-performance director.

Dunne has been on extended leave from the role since the Tokyo Olympics and the IABA confirmed today it has received his resignation.

The association said it “deeply regrets” the news and its acceptance of his resignation is provisional as they have asked Dunne to reconsider his decision.

According to the IABA, Dunne submitted a complaint against two volunteers in February 2021 in connection with the dissemination of an anonymous document.

“The IABA has always regarded this document as malicious and an appalling attack on a member of staff and on the High-Performance Unit,” they said in a statement.

“This is the most recent instance of a member of staff being subjected to undesirable behaviour solely because they are employees of the company.

“CEO Fergal Carruth and Chair, Ciarán Kirwan, have both commented publicly on the grave nature of this attack on a staff member and have repeatedly stated unequivocal support for Bernard Dunne in his position as HPU Director.”

Olympic Gold medalist Kellie Harrington also tweeted her support for Dunne, saying she “would like to see him change his mind” and he was a “great director.”