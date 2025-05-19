Biarritz demoted to French rugby's third tier over financial concerns

FORMER FRENCH RUGBY powerhouse Biarritz have been relegated to the third tier over concerns about their financial situation, France’s national rugby league announced Monday.

The league said in a statement it had “demoted the club for financial reasons to the French national championship (third tier) at the end of the 2024/2025 season”.

The body further justified its decision, citing Biarritz’s “worsening financial situation and the uncertainties surrounding their ability to continue operating”.

The club, which played in the second division this season, have also been deducted six points for next season.

Biarritz said immediately they would appeal.

“The club intends to cooperate fully with the competent authorities by providing all the necessary evidence of its good faith, rigorous management and legitimacy to play in the Pro D2 (second division),” Biarritz said in a statement.

The Basque country club finished the season in mid-table, thus avoiding relegation on the pitch.

Biarritz reached the 2005/06 Heineken Cup final — they were beaten by Munster — contested the Champions Cup final in 2010 and won the Challenge Cup two years later, but have since fallen on hard times.

They were relegated to the second tier of French rugby in 2014 and only returned to the first division Top 14 for one season, in 2021-2022.

Last year, Biarritz were taken over by a trio of former players led by Shaun Hegarty, who sought out prominent financial backers to ensure the club’s status in the second division.

