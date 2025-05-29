Two-week ban for Champions Cup winner Poirot after altercation with Pollock

BORDEAUX-BEGLES PROP Jefferson Poirot was suspended for a fortnight on Thursday, following his altercation with Northampton no.8 Henry Pollock at the end of last weekend’s Champions Cup final.

The sanction rules the former France prop out of Bordeaux’s last two regular season matches but he will be clear to take part in the play-offs.

Bordeaux, who beat Northampton 28-20, are currently second in the table and in a strong position to go forward directly to the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Poirot had been cited by match commissioner Tim Lowry for committing an act contrary to sportsmanship towards Pollock just after the final whistle in Cardiff.

He was accused of squeezing Pollock’s throat in a dangerous manner likely to cause him serious injury.

Poirot, who was heard via video-conference on Thursday by an independent disciplinary committee, admitted committing an act of foul play which merited a red card.

The committee considered that the offence corresponded to the low end of World Rugby’s scale of sanctions, so four weeks.

This was reduced to two because Poirot admitted his guilt and has “a good disciplinary record”.

The 32-year-old will miss the next two Top 14 matches against Toulon and Vannes, but will be available again for either the play-off or the semi-final.

– © AFP 2025