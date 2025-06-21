The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Historic Lamothe hat-trick sees Bordeaux set up repeat of last season's Top 14 final
HOOKER MAXIME LAMOTHE scored a historic hat-trick as Bordeaux-Begles beat Toulon 39-24 on Saturday to set-up a repeat of last season’s French Top 14 final.
Lamothe became the first player to score three tries in a Top 14 knock-out game which helped clinch a place in next Saturday’s decider in Paris against holders and record 23-time champions Toulouse.
Bordeaux-Begles will now eye a double after winning the Champions Cup a month ago and seek revenge for being hammered 59-3 in last year’s domestic final.
New Zealand centre Leicester Fainga’anuku, Fiji winger Setariki Tuicuvu and Georgia prop Beka Gigashvili were Toulon’s try-scorers in their first French semi-final since 2017.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bordeaux-Bègles marching on Top 14 Toulon