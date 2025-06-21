Historic Lamothe hat-trick sees Bordeaux set up repeat of last season's Top 14 final

HOOKER MAXIME LAMOTHE scored a historic hat-trick as Bordeaux-Begles beat Toulon 39-24 on Saturday to set-up a repeat of last season’s French Top 14 final.

Lamothe became the first player to score three tries in a Top 14 knock-out game which helped clinch a place in next Saturday’s decider in Paris against holders and record 23-time champions Toulouse.

Bordeaux-Begles will now eye a double after winning the Champions Cup a month ago and seek revenge for being hammered 59-3 in last year’s domestic final.

New Zealand centre Leicester Fainga’anuku, Fiji winger Setariki Tuicuvu and Georgia prop Beka Gigashvili were Toulon’s try-scorers in their first French semi-final since 2017.

– © AFP 2025