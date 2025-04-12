Boulard double takes Six Nations contenders France past Wales

WINGER EMILIE Boulard scored twice in 11 minutes as France powered past Wales 42-12 in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday to keep pressure on title favourites England.

Hooker Manon Bigot, captain Manae Feleu and flanker Lea Champon also crossed and they were awarded a penalty try in Brive as Les Bleues moved above the Red Roses to the top of the table before the 13-time champions play in Ireland later in the day.

Wales’ flanker Kate Williams and lock Gwen Crabb scored tries for Sean Lynn’s side, still looking for their first win of the campaign after losses to Scotland and England.

Lynn took over after guiding Gloucester-Hartpury to a third successive Premiership Women’s Rugby crown in March.

At a packed Stade Amedee Domenech, hosts France led 21-12 at the break, thanks to Boulard’s contributions, including her fourth-minute opener from a delicate Carla Arbez cross-kick.

France secured the bonus point three minutes after the interval as lock Feleu crashed over with full-back Morgane Bourgeois slotting a fourth straight conversion.

The victory was secured with the penalty try and Champon’s effort in the final quarter of an hour, which kept alive French hopes of a title decider with England on April 26′s final round of games.

On Sunday, bottom-of-the-table Italy head to Scotland in the final game of the round, with six months to go before the start of the World Cup.