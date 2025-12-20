More Stories
Brendan Dolan suffers World Darts defeat to ruthless Ryan Searle

The Fermanagh man was beaten 3-0 in quickfire fashion by his English opponent.
2.21pm, 20 Dec 2025

FERMANAGH’S BRENDAN DOLAN has exited the World Darts Championships in the second round after a straight-sets defeat to Ryan Searle at Ally Pally.

Searle averaged over 98 throughout a ruthless performance en route to his 3-0 victory.

Indeed, England’s ‘Heavy Metal’ averaged 103.3 as he claimed the opening set over Dolan 3-1, and went on to sweep the second set to put himself on the verge of victory.

The 38-year-old Searle took the final set 3-1 to eliminate Dolan and advance to the fourth round, where he’ll face either Ireland’s Keane Barry or Martin Schindler of Germany.

