Brendan Dolan suffers World Darts defeat to ruthless Ryan Searle
FERMANAGH’S BRENDAN DOLAN has exited the World Darts Championships in the second round after a straight-sets defeat to Ryan Searle at Ally Pally.
Searle averaged over 98 throughout a ruthless performance en route to his 3-0 victory.
Indeed, England’s ‘Heavy Metal’ averaged 103.3 as he claimed the opening set over Dolan 3-1, and went on to sweep the second set to put himself on the verge of victory.
The 38-year-old Searle took the final set 3-1 to eliminate Dolan and advance to the fourth round, where he’ll face either Ireland’s Keane Barry or Martin Schindler of Germany.
Darts