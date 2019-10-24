This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerr tells acting FAI boss Mooney to 'stay away from all the podcasts and interview stuff'

The ex-Ireland manager says the association’s general manager needs to focus on the most pressing matters.

By Ben Blake Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 6:57 PM
50 minutes ago 1,707 Views 2 Comments
Brian Kerr speaking on Virgin Media Sport this evening.
Image: Twitter/Virgin Media Sport
Image: Twitter/Virgin Media Sport

BRIAN KERR has suggested Noel Mooney should concentrate on rebuilding the FAI instead of regularly speaking to the media. 

Mooney, who is the association’s acting boss, told reporters he would “beg” former Ireland manager Kerr to return in some capacity at the launch of Neal Horgan’s latest book in Abbottstown last night. 

Kerr has previously revealed that Mooney made contact to ask if he would be open to working for the FAI as a “media watchdog”. 

Irish football’s governing body has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this year due to a number of controversies and the recent resignation of former chief executive John Delaney. 

And while Kerr said he would be open to discussing a potential role in the future, the 66-year-old believes the FAI must get its house in order before moving forward. 

noel-mooney FAI general manager Noel Mooney speaking at the association's headquarters last night. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“I think it’s very strange that Noel, who is the acting CEO, has so much time to do podcasts, interviews and Twitter-views,”Kerr said on Virgin Media Sport this evening. “And to throw out inaccurate comments about myself and what has happened over the last few weeks.

“I would have thought that everybody in authority within the FAI would very busy at the moment, trying to recover the reputation of the association, which was so badly damaged by the recent revelations. Obviously, the financial situation is also precarious. 

“I’d have thought those matters are much more urgent. For instance, identifying the new independent board members and finding a new CEO, because Noel has said he won’t be around too long. 

“He should get stuck into that work. If and when the association have their board sorted out and they get a new CEO, at that stage if they decided that someone with a bit of authority wants to talk to me about a possible role or otherwise, I will have no problem whatsoever giving some opinions and discussing that in the future. 

There’s an awful lot to be done to fix the game here in Ireland. I’d like to think I could make a contribution but I don’t think it’s the right time now, given the situation the association is in. 

“I think it should be left at that for the moment. Let people get on with their jobs for the moment and we’ll get on with ours. Stay away from all the podcasts and interview stuff in the media rather than getting on with the work that needs to be done.”  

About the author:

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

