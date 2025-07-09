Live: Brumbies v British & Irish Lions, Australia Tour 2025

There’s a real feeling that the Lions have now moved beyond the audition phase and tonight swing into rehearsal mode.

“Everyone’s had a good run at it, it’s about locking things down now and showing our worth as a team”, Andy Farrell tells Sky ahead of kick-off in Canberra.

“We certainly think it’s pretty close to his Test squad”, says Stephen Larkham, head coach of the Brumbies.

“If you look at their run-in, they played the Reds a week ago, a pretty strong side went out on the park that day, and now they have a 10-day run-in to the first test against the Wallabies. Probably gives the boys a chance to recover from this game if there are any knocks or bruises, and gives them one more chance to check those combinations they had against the Reds.

“It’s an Ireland-heavy, Leinster-heavy team, I’ve coached in Ireland before. There is amazing talent not just in the starting team, but those guys coming off the bench as well.”