Live: Brumbies v British & Irish Lions, Australia Tour 2025

Five minutes to kick-off and Sky bring us the footage of captain Maro Itoje’s pre-match speech in the dressing room, where he’s stressing the need to back up talk with action.
“Let’s show we are about it, boys. Not just words.”
11 mins ago
10:50AM
Atmosphere building at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.
T-minus 15 minutes to kick-off.
Billy Stickland / INPHO
Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
21 mins ago
10:40AM
There’s a real feeling that the Lions have now moved beyond the audition phase and tonight swing into rehearsal mode.
“Everyone’s had a good run at it, it’s about locking things down now and showing our worth as a team”, Andy Farrell tells Sky ahead of kick-off in Canberra.
“We certainly think it’s pretty close to his Test squad”, says Stephen Larkham, head coach of the Brumbies.
“If you look at their run-in, they played the Reds a week ago, a pretty strong side went out on the park that day, and now they have a 10-day run-in to the first test against the Wallabies. Probably gives the boys a chance to recover from this game if there are any knocks or bruises, and gives them one more chance to check those combinations they had against the Reds.
“It’s an Ireland-heavy, Leinster-heavy team, I’ve coached in Ireland before. There is amazing talent not just in the starting team, but those guys coming off the bench as well.”
28 mins ago
10:33AM
Reunions
Tonight is a special night for Connacht and Ireland’s Mack Hansen, who returns home to Canberra to face his former side.
Murray Kinsella is on the ground in Australia for The 42, and he retraced Hansen's steps through school and club rugby for this fantastic piece.
Everyone knew he was going to be a professional rugby player, but no one knew where the game would take him.
Hansen came out of school and into the Gungahlin Eagles, which has a strong connection to Daramalan. He also started working as an apprentice electrician. Hansen has previously admitted that he was probably the worst electrician in Canberra.
“I would extend that further than Canberra,” says McGee with a smile.
One other name to keep an eye on is Brumbies winger Ben O’Donnell, who spent two years at Connacht from 2020.
34 mins ago
10:27AM
TEAMS
A reminder of Andy Farrell’s selection for the Irish and British but mostly Irish Lions in Canberra this morning.
Word from the ground earlier in the tour was that Farrell had targeted this game as a run-out for the Test team, so this is a selection of guys who are either nailed on to start against Australia or who at least have put themselves in the position to defend their jersey.
There are eight Irish starters, with another four on the bench.
LIONS: Blair Kinghorn; Tommy Freeman, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje (captain), Joe McCarthy; Ollie Chessum, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Mack Hansen
The Brumbies, meanwhile, are of course without their front-line Wallabies, but they have backline threats in Andy Muirhead and Corey Toole, while blindside Tom Hooper played for the Wallabies off the bench last weekend.
BRUMBIES: Andy Muirhead; Ben O’Donnell, Ollie Sapsford, David Feliuai, Corey Toole; Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan (captain); Lington Ieli, Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys van Nek; Lachie Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville; Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima.
Replacements: Liam Bowron, Cameron Orr, Feao Fotuaika, Lachie Hooper, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton.
40 mins ago
10:21AM
Morning all, welcome to our live coverage of the Lions’ penultimate warm–up game of the 2025 tour.
Today’s opponents are the ACT Brumbies, underlined in advance as the Lions most dangerous warm-up opponents, and to whom they infamously lost on the eve of the first Test in 2013.
After a fitful win over the Waratahs last Saturday, Andy Farrell has picked what looks suspiciously like his planned selection for that opening test against the Wallabies in 10 days time.
Kick-off is at 11am Irish time, and we’ll bring you through it, blow-by-blow.
It’s Gavin Cooney with you this morning, so get in touch below the line or by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie.
Live: Brumbies v British & Irish Lions, Australia Tour 2025
Lions 2025 Liveblog Rugby