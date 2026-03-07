Carla Ward: 'It’s tough to take, sickening really. It's just two moments in two games'

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has bemoaned another “sickening” defeat after a 2-1 reversal to Netherlands in Utrecht.

A Lineth Beerenseyn brace either side of Katie McCabe’s penalty early in the second half at Stadion Galgenwaard meant it was another gut-wrenching night. Ireland also lost their opening 2027 World Cup qualifier 2-1 to France.

“It’s tough to take, sickening really,” said Ward. “Over the last four days we’ve played two of the best teams and been disappointed not to get something. They’ve left everything out there. We pride ourselves on set-pieces and it’s just two moments in two games.

“Overall we limited them to very little. We saw the dark arts from them. We started the game very well, almost got something from the first two corners. And then Katie McCabe gets us back into the game. How do we win the game? I thought we could win the game, then the corner comes and you’re chucking bodies on. We have to keep building.”

“There were a few funny decisions out there tonight,” she added.

One questionable one, in truth, was the Irish penalty in the 50th minute. Netherlands goalkeeper Lize Kop was adjudged to have fouled Anna Patten as they battled for a floated McCabe delivery. The Dutch protested and boos rang out around the ground, with no VAR in operation.

“I did get clattered,” Patten insisted afterwards. “Some of the Dutch girls don’t think I did but I won the ball and then she came through me so I think the ref made the right decision there.

“I was definitely surprised when I heard the whistle, but I wasn’t complaining.”

Dutch boss Arjan Veurink disagreed in his press conference. “It was interesting moment, wasn’t it? I don’t think there was a pen, too easy. I thought Liza Kop actually did her job really well.

“It’s almost like a confirmation that you need just technology in the women’s game.”

Anna Patten dejected at the final whistle. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Disappointed and frustrated, Patten was ashen-faced as she spoke to The 42 in the mixed zone. Attention now turns to next month’s decisive double-header against Poland.

“I think the hardest part is the fact that we managed to equalise and we came out so well in the second half and showed what we’re about. To defend really well and concede from a set piece especially, it’s really frustrating and something we’ll reflect on, but I think there’s positives to take at the same time.

“We can at points go toe to toe with these nations and we shouldn’t fear them. They’ve probably been surprised, we weren’t surprised that we were able to produce those performances. I think we’ve shown how defensively secure we can be and really present goalscoring opportunities from two very skilled attacking teams.

“We’ve shown that we deserve to be here as well. That’s what we really need to take forward going into these two massive games. We know we can take points.”