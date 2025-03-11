25-1 shot lands Champion Hurdle as Constitution Hill and State Man crash out

GOLDEN ACE WAS a shock winner of an incredible Unibet Champion Hurdle, in which both Constitution Hill and State Man crashed out – the latter clear as he jumped the last in front.
Constitution Hill departed relatively early on in the Cheltenham showpiece and it was Brighterdaysahead who looked set to battle it out with State Man up the hill, but Willie Mullins’ defending champion came down at the final flight, just as he looked set to run out an emphatic winner. Brighterdaysahead was subsequently hampered, although she did look beaten at the time.
It was left then to the Jeremy Scott-trained Golden Ace, who did not falter when the opportunity was handed to her and carried Lorcan Williams to victory at 25-1. Burdett Road (66-1) took the runner-up spot.
More to follow…
Paul Townend falls from State Man at the last hurdle. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Paul Townend falls from State Man at the last hurdle. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
