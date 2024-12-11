Chelsea hammer Twente to continue winning feeling

CHELSEA MAINTAINED their perfect Champions League group campaign by crushing Twente 6-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Sonia Bompastor’s side, who had already qualified for the knockout stage, made it five victories from as many matches to tighten their stranglehold on Group B.

The Women’s Super League leaders have now won all 14 of their matches this season as they pursue silverware on two fronts.

Bompastor made seven changes following Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Brighton and they immediately found their stride with Catarina Macario notching the opener in only the second minute.

The visitors’ defence was all at sea as Macario struck on the rebound and Erin Cuthbert should have done better from close range shortly after as a chance to extend the lead went begging.

But Twente recovered from their shaky start to draw level from the spot in the 29th minute after Maika Hamano pulled back Charlotte Tamar Hulst with Kayleigh van Dooren converting the penalty.

Barely a minute later Chelsea were back in front, however, after Oriane Jean-Francois’ shot was deflected home.

It sparked a quickfire two-goal surge from the hosts, who saw Mayra Ramirez find the net from long range before Cuthbert took advantage of another Twente defensive error to score.

Jean-Francois departed with what appeared to be an ankle injury and when half-time arrived Chelsea had built a 4-1 lead.

A chasm opened up between the rivals just two minutes after the interval when Hamano found replacement Sjoeke Nusken, who steered the cross home.

Eve Perisset drove the final nail into Twente’s coffin, benefiting from yet another mistake by the visitors in their own area.

Chelsea meet Real Madrid on Tuesday and while they are favourites to proceed as group winners, the Spanish club could snatch top spot.

Uefa Women’s Champions League results on Wednesday:

Group A

Wolfsburg (GER) 6 (Popp 6, Beerensteyn 65, Jonsdottir 68, 85, 89, 90+2) Roma (ITA) 1 (Giacinti 56)

Galatasaray (TUR) 0 Lyon (FRA) 6 (Hegerberg 19, Daebritz 24, Jackmon 34-og, Renard 49, Van de Donk 69, Le Sommer 76)

Group B

Celtic (SCO) 0 Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Bruun 30, 71, Redondo 85)

Chelsea (ENG) 6 (Macario 2, Jean-Francois 30, Ramirez 35, Cuthbert 38, Nuesken 48, Perisset 85) Twente (NED) 1 (Van Dooren 29-pen)