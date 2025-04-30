Advertisement
Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Lucy Bronze nets winner as Chelsea wrap up another Women’s Super League title

The England right-back finally broke the deadlock in a pulsating contest at Leigh Sports Village 16 minutes from time.
10.25pm, 30 Apr 2025

LUCY BRONZE HEADED a second-half winner as Chelsea clinched their sixth successive Women’s Super League title with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

The England right-back finally broke the deadlock in a pulsating contest at Leigh Sports Village when she glanced a corner past the impressive Phallon Tullis-Joyce 16 minutes from time.

Arsenal’s defeat by Aston Villa earlier on Wednesday had opened the door for the Blues to wrap up yet another league success, their eighth in 10 seasons and a first under new manager Sonia Bompastor.

More to follow…

