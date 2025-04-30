The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lucy Bronze nets winner as Chelsea wrap up another Women’s Super League title
LUCY BRONZE HEADED a second-half winner as Chelsea clinched their sixth successive Women’s Super League title with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.
The England right-back finally broke the deadlock in a pulsating contest at Leigh Sports Village when she glanced a corner past the impressive Phallon Tullis-Joyce 16 minutes from time.
Arsenal’s defeat by Aston Villa earlier on Wednesday had opened the door for the Blues to wrap up yet another league success, their eighth in 10 seasons and a first under new manager Sonia Bompastor.
More to follow…
