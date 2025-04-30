Lucy Bronze nets winner as Chelsea wrap up another Women’s Super League title

LUCY BRONZE HEADED a second-half winner as Chelsea clinched their sixth successive Women’s Super League title with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

The England right-back finally broke the deadlock in a pulsating contest at Leigh Sports Village when she glanced a corner past the impressive Phallon Tullis-Joyce 16 minutes from time.

Arsenal’s defeat by Aston Villa earlier on Wednesday had opened the door for the Blues to wrap up yet another league success, their eighth in 10 seasons and a first under new manager Sonia Bompastor.

More to follow…