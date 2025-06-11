Lynch unaware penalties were a prospect in Munster final - 'It's tough for guys'

LIMERICK CAPTAIN CIAN Lynch didn’t know in advance that a penalty shootout was a possibility to decide Saturday’s Munster hurling final.

Limerick’s seven-in-a-row title ambitions were ended when Cork emerged 3-2 victors in the shootout, a scenario that Lynch hadn’t realised was a potential prospect until after extra-tie.

“I genuinely wouldn’t (have known). I think it was after the extra time, I suppose in my own head initially, you think there’s going to be an extra five minutes each half. Because that’s the way it was before, wasn’t it? When it’s said it’s penalties, you just accept that and that’s obviously the way it is.”

Lynch doesn’t regard himself as a strong candidate to take a penalty for Limerick and believes it is tough for those involved to settle the contest.

“No, I wouldn’t be taking one anyway – I wouldn’t be asked to take one. If you were asked to take one, I’m sure 100% you’d do anything you can to help the team, But I wouldn’t be someone that’s known to stand over a free or a penalty, to be honest with you.

“It’s something different. It’s something we’re not used to. It’s great credit to Cork. They got the victory in penalties.

“Look, it’s something to obviously review. Penalties…like, hurling is so instinctive. It’s an art form, it’s an expression. Why do people play it? It’s because it’s a 15-man game. It’s a chance to have a man on the shoulder to support.

“But when it comes to penalties, other than the five guys and the goalie, you’re helpless standing on the sideline watching. It’s tough for guys, but it is what it is.

“Obviously our guys, the five Limerick lads, the same as Cork obviously and Nickie (Quaid) to step up, that takes some courage. After playing 70 to 90 minutes of hurling, to have it based on standing over a penalty, that is tough. That is some responsibility. But great credit to the guys, great credit to Nickie and so on.”

If offered a replay after extra-time, Lynch would have gladly availed of that opportunity.

“Yeah, of course you would. Sure you love playing the sport. I suppose it’s not for me to make a point or make a comment on what’s the right thing to do but you’d love to have another crack at it. Any team would. But for us, it’s just about accepting that that’s in the past now. We unfortunately didn’t win and Cork did.”

Cian Lynch of Limerick poses for a portrait with the Liam MacCarthy cup at the national launch of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Series at Kinnity Castle, Offaly.

Limerick must now plot a different route in the All-Ireland series. For the first time since 2018 they will feature in the quarter-final stage, instead of the direct path to the semi-final they have grown accustomed to.

“We know ourselves, nothing changes,” insists Lynch.

“Once the Munster championship is over, it is knock-out hurling, so that’s it. Obviously you’re disappointed. Any final you want to win it. Grateful to be there and grateful to the group that we got ourselves into that position.

“We could have easily won it as well as lost it and Cork could have easily won it as well. No, you don’t want to reflect on it too much.

“You see an opposition collecting a trophy and celebrating with their fans and stuff. That’s tough to take. You just have to dust yourself off, regroup, process that feeling and try to drive on again.”

