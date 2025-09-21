Clooney-Quin reach Clare final, Cork champions Imokilly knocked out by St Finbarr's

Senior Hurling Results

Clare semi-final

Clooney-Quin 4-15 Ballyea 2-19

Cork

Quarter-finals

Sarsfields 0-22 Charleville 1-15

St Finbarr’s 3-16 Imokilly 1-12

Relegation final

Erins Own 4-15 Newtownshandrum 2-21

Limerick quarter-finals

Ballybrown 0-20 Adare 2-10

Tipperary preliminary quarter-finals

Drom & Inch 4-21 Clonoulty-Rossmore 3-23

Kilraune MacDonaghs 3-19 Kiladangan 3-15

CLOONEY-QUIN SET up a Clare SHC final clash with Éire Óg Ennis after their thrilling semi-final success, 4-15 to 2-19, today at Cusack Park.

It ensures Clooney-Quin are through to their first decider since 2017 and will aim to end an 83-year wait for a title in that game in a fortnight against an Éire Óg side that last won out in 1990.

Tony Kelly struck 0-8 in the first half for Ballyea as they led 1-10 to 2-5 at the interval, Fiachra Kirby netting for Ballyea, while county star Peter Duggan and Sam Scanlon raised green flags for Clooney-Quin.

A crucial third goal arrived for Clooney-Quin in the 40th minute courtesy of Darragh McNamara and then while Ballyea drew level with five minutes left, 3-12 to 1-18, Jerry O’Connor bagged the fourth goal for the victors as the game entered injury-time. Kelly notched a late goal for Ballyea, but Clooney-Quin held on to prevail by two points.

Reigning Cork senior champions Imokilly were knocked out at the quarter-final stage today by St Finbarr’s in Midleton, losing 3-16 to 1-12.

Brian Hayes, Jack Cahalane and John Wigginton-Barrett all netted for St Finbarr’s in an impressive team performance. The goal from Hayes before half-time was a crucial moment as it pushed St Finbarr’s in front 1-10 to 1-5 at the midway mark, and they took control in the second half.

All-Ireland club finalists Sarsfields set up a semi-final against St Finbarr’s as they defeated Charleville 0-22 to 1-15 this afternoon. Colm McCarthy (0-8) and Jack O’Connor (0-5) impressed for the victors, while Darragh Fitzgibbon, who was sent off for a second booking late on, scored 0-6 for Charleville and Gareth Gleeson got their goal.

The semi-finals will feature the four Cork champions from 2020-23, with Blackrock, who received a bye to the last four, facing Midleton, winners on Friday night against Glen Rovers.

The relegation final in Cork will require a replay after Turlough O’Neill’s late goal rescued Newtownshandrum as they drew 2-21 to 4-15 against Erins Own.

In Limerick, Ballybrown set up a semi-final against defending champions Doon after they saw off Adare by four points today in Askeaton.

It was 0-9 to 1-4 in favour of Ballybrown at half-time, Willie Griffin netting for an Adare team that hit the front, 2-8 to 0-13, during the second half after John Fitzgibbon raised the green flag.

But Ballybrown outscored their opponents 0-7 to 0-2 in the remainder of the game as they ran out 0-20 to 2-10 victors. Limerick seniors Aidan O’Connor (0-8) and Colin Coughlan (0-2) both helped point the way for a Ballybrown side that will aim to reach the decider for the first time in nine years.

In Tipperary, the last two senior hurling quarter-final spots were booked by Drom & Inch and Kilruane MacDonaghs in high-scoring encounters.

Kilruane MacDonaghs defeated Kiladangan by four points, 3-19 to 3-15, in a meeting of the 2022 and 2023 champions.

Kian O’Kelly (2) and Niall O’Meara netted for Kilruane, while Bryan McLoughney (2) and Joe Gallagher grabbed the goals for Kiladangan.

Drom & Inch saw off Clonoulty-Rossmore by a single point, 4-21 to 3-23. Clonoulty-Rossmore were ahead 0-14 to 1-6 at the break, Cormac Cahill netting for the winners.

Stephen Ferncombe’s striking helped put Clonoulty in front 2-17 to 1-13 entering the final quarter, but then Drom & Inch took over.

David Collins bagged two goals and Paudie Kinane struck another late on, and despite Ferncombe raising a late green flag, Drom & Inch held on with former Tipperary star Seamus Callanan hitting 0-8.

Toomevara booked their place in the last eight with yesterday’s preliminary quarter-final victory over JK Brackens, while Cashel King Cormacs, Holycross-Ballycahill, Nenagh Éire Óg, title holders Loughmore-Castleiney, and Moycarkey-Borris had all previously progressed.