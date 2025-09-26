Lancaster names his Connacht team for URC opener against Benetton

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Stuart Lancaster has unveiled his starting side for their URC opener against Benetton tomorrow night at Dexcom Stadium, [KO 7.45pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1].

Paul Boyle will captain the team in his 117th appearance for Connacht after being named at blindside flanker.

Academy player Sean Naughton has been picked at full-back as he gets set for his first game for the province. Fellow Academy player Fiachna Barrett could also make his URC debut, with the Mayo native named among the replacements.

Boyle features in a back row that includes Shamus Hurley-Langton with Sean Jansen at number 8. Niall Murray and Josh Murphy make up the second row partnership, while the pack is completed by props Peter Dooley and Sam Illo, and hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

In the backs, Naughton makes up a back three with wingers Chay Mullins and Irish international Shayne Bolton, while Cathal Forde and Byron Ralston form the centre pairing. Completing the side is scrum-half Caolin Blade and out-half Josh Ioane.

Connacht

(Caps in brackets)

15. Sean Naughton (1)

14. Chay Mullins (8)

13. Byron Ralston (36)

12. Cathal Forde (51)

11. Shayne Bolton (26)

10. Josh Ioane (14)

9. Caolin Blade (209)

1. Peter Dooley (53)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (57)

3. Sam Illo (31)

4. Niall Murray (82)

5. Josh Murphy (39)

6. Paul Boyle (116) (captain)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (56)

8. Sean Jansen (26)

Replacements: