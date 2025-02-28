'I've lived the dream' - Murray aiming to sign out on a high with Ireland

JUST BEFORE 11am yesterday, the IRFU announced that Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy would be retiring from international rugby at the end of this Six Nations campaign.

Naturally enough, Murray’s phone blew up with messages. He came in from the pitch at Aviva Stadium, where Ireland were taking part in an open training session, and had a moment to flick through some of them before being shuttled down a tunnel for media duty.

One of those messages in particular struck a chord.

“One of my good mates said ‘You lived the dream’,” Murray revealed. “And I really have.”

That dream has spanned 14 years as a Test international, collecting five Six Nations titles and touring with the Lions three times along the way. And there could even be more to come. Murray is part of an Ireland squad who are two games away from landing a potential third straight Six Nations title, and unlike O’Mahony and Healy, his playing career will extend beyond the end of this season, as he plans to take up a playing opportunity abroad.

So it’s not quite the end, but understandably, the 35-year-old was in a reflective mood.

Advertisement

“I feel really proud that I’ve been part of this team over the years and the coaches and the success we’ve had, I’ve had the best days of my life in a green jersey.

Murray speaking to the media yesterday. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

“With Munster too, it’s my home province and we’ve battled and we’ve gotten close a few times. That will be something we might not do, you never know this year, but so far we haven’t done the European triumph which is something I grew up wanting to do. But I know I gave it everything for Munster and I will when I go back for the remainder of the season, and it would be lovely to get one of those cups.

“I think Pete will say the same. We’ve been proud of what we’ve done for our home province, the one we grew up wanting to play for, dreaming to play for. I’ve had so many highs in a Munster jersey. I know there isn’t a European Cup there but there are so many class memories I’ll take with me.”

While the highs are obvious, the lows have also been a central part of Murray’s experience. For a sustained period he was one of the premier scrum-halfs in world rugby, but a troublesome neck injury in 2017 threatened to end his playing career prematurely. Social media abuse also became part of the territory as his playing career stretched into its second decade.

“The highs are incredible and the joy and satisfaction you feel, but I’m proud of that. Overall, I’ve been really lucky in terms of lows and injuries. I know I had the neck thing for a little while but over the whole of my career, I’ve been blessed with injuries and being fit. That’s a really important part of having a long career, presenting fit.

“Those tough times, every sportsman gets them. The longer you’re around, you’re guaranteed to get it so it’s just about riding them out and coming out the other side stronger. I think I’m hopefully a stronger person because of it and well able to take whatever comes my way.

They’re really satisfying, coming back and maybe putting in a really strong performance when people have written you off.

“I’d say I’ve been really lucky. Everyone gets it and it’s great when you come through or show people what you’re made of but overall, I think I have lived the dream.”

The game has changed during his career, and while Murray has had to adapt, he’s also never strayed too far from the qualities which made him such an outstanding young talent. Yesterday, Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell – a former teammate of Murray’s – spoke about watching the scrum-half in action in recent weeks, and thinking “his temperament, his attitude hasn’t changed one bit.”

Below that cool exterior was a ferocious drive which never faded.

“In the last few years when you go out on a Saturday and no supporters know what age you are, you’re just expected to perform like a young fella. So, just looking after the body and making sure you can turn up to training every day, and I’ve really enjoyed that process.

Murray debuted for Ireland in 2011. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“The hunger is still there so you make sure you turn up in the right shape and ready to go. The standard in the Irish game has gone up and up, so you need to stay with it or you’ll fall out pretty quickly.”

Murray’s Ireland career started under Declan Kidney and carried through the Joe Schmidt era into Andy Farrell’s tenure. All played important parts in his development as a player, but when asked to single out the strongest influence, he takes it right back to the start.

“My grandad when I first started playing. He played for Munster, Con Roche. He’s the rugby connection in my family, on my mom’s side. They’re a really sporty family.

“He was still alive when I got my first cap and being able to go to his house in Corbally in Limerick and show him my first cap, he didn’t manage to get one, Garryowen ties as well, and there was always something in my head to make him proud. Hopefully, I’ve done that. He would always be in the back of your mind.”