Ex-Munster and Ireland U20 wing to feature on new season of Love Island

FORMER MUNSTER WING Conor Phillips will be among the contestants on the 12th season of Love Island, which will air from next Monday, 9 June.

Phillips, 25, will follow in the footsteps of another Limerick man and former Ireland Sevens player Greg O’Shea, who won the fifth season of the reality show in 2019.

Phillips, a former Ireland U20 international who made two appearances for Munster during their 2022/23 URC title-winning season, is one of two Irish contestants in this summer’s series, with Dublin actor and pantomime actress Megan Forte Clarke also ‘entering the villa’.

A Munster Senior Cup winner with Young Munster in 2022, Phillips made his senior competitive debut for Munster that same year, starting on the right wing for their URC Round 3 victory at home to Zebre. He also started the away defeat to Connacht a week later but was released by Graham Rowntree at the end of the season.

Phillips in action for Ireland against Kenya during this year's Singapore Sevens. Joe Hamby / INPHO Joe Hamby / INPHO / INPHO

Phillips, who won an U20 Six Nations Grand Slam with Ireland in 2019, also represented his country on the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2021 and this year.

Phillips played in a Munster Schools Senior Cup final with Crescent College Comprehensive in 2016 before going on to study Exercise and Health Fitness in UL.

After moving to Dublin upon the completion of his degree, he linked up with Terenure, reaching the 2024 AIL Division 1A final at the Aviva Stadium where the D6W side were edged out by Cork Con.