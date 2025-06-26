Cork City sign attacker from Aston Villa U21 side

CORK CITY HAVE signed attacker Charlie Lutz until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old links up with the League of Ireland side from the Aston Villa U21 setup. He also had a spell on loan at Kidderminster.

Lutz will join the club on 1 July, subject to international clearance.

Cork City are currently bottom of the Premier Division with only two wins to date this season, trailing Sligo Rovers in ninth by four points.

They host St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow night before an away trip to face Shelbourne next week on Friday 4 July.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to play for Cork City,” said Lutz.

“I know the manager well from his time at Aston Villa, and I am really looking forward to working with him again. I can’t wait to get in and begin training with the lads, and look forward to getting the opportunity to play in front of the City fans.”

City boss Gerard Nash welcomed Lutz’s arrival at the club.

“I’m delighted to welcome Charlie to Cork City.

“I worked closely with Charlie at Aston Villa where injuries unfortunately curtailed his opportunities to progress at a time when the club was moving forward at a great pace.

“He was in demand this summer across the UK and I am pleased he has chosen us as his next step.

“He brings pace, versatility across the front line and ambition to make his mark at first team level at the club.”