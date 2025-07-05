Cork fire 7-26 as they cruise past Dublin to reach All-Ireland final

Cork 7-26

Dublin 2-21

AS STATEMENTS OF intent go on All-Ireland semi-final day, this was highly impressive from Cork.

Pat Ryan’s side crashed home three goals in the opening quarter alone and had raised seven green flags by the final whistle.

That was the foundation for their 20-point success as they smashed any aspirations Dublin had of repeating their shock success over Limerick.

Dublin’s Sean Currie and Niall O'Leary of Cork. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Cork blitzed Dublin in the opening period, unleashing waves of attack that overwhemed their opponents. They struck for their first goal after six minutes and had increased that tally to four by half-time.

The Brian Hayes-Alan Connolly double act thrived. Hayes finished neatly to the net for the opener after intricate build-up play from Diarmuid Healy and Declan Dalton.

Connolly registered the second, profiting from the Hayes creative work after Ciaran Joyce pumped in a long delivery. The third goal was created by Tim O’Mahony’s surging run from the right wing and Connolly flicked home a magical finish.

And the last of the four first-half strikes saw Patrick Horgan and Connolly pave the way for Hayes to sidestep the scrambling Dublin defence and plant the ball to the net.

The concessions left Dublin reeling although they pounced for their own first-half goal through a terrific Cian O’Sullivan finish in the 15th minute and saw a blast from Fergal Whitely, one of their strongest performers in the opening period, hit the bar soon after.

Cork’s Alan Connolly celebrates scoring his sides third goal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

But Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side headed in at the break staring at a daunting deficit of 4-13 to 1-12.

The damage had been done and any further doubt was dispelled six minutes into the second half, Patrick Horgan wriggling clear of the Dublin rearguard and popping a pass through for Tim O’Mahony to bag Cork’s fifth goal.

The Rebel support at a packed Croke Park were in full voice, Cork’s lead extended to 15 points by the 43rd minute at 5-17 to 1-14.

Dublin enjoyed a mini-revival. Cian O’Sullivan, who finished with a superb return of 2-5 from play, netted in the 47th minute as he caught the Cork defence by seizing a quickly-taken free from Sean Currie and driving home his shot. A few points were tacked on and the gap Dublin face was trimmed to nine.

Cork stepped on the accelerator and pushed clear. O’Mahony capped a team move to bundle home goal number six on the 51st minute and the seventh arrived courtesy of Connolly with five minutes left on the clock, lashing home a fierce drive after a searing run by Robbie O’Flynn down the heart of the Dublin defence.

Cork’s subs got in on the scoring act as they outscored Dublin 2-9 to 0-4 in the last 20 minutes. A dominant showing that propels them into the All-Ireland final on 20 July.

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 3-2, Patrick Horgan 0-8 (0-6f), Brian Hayes 2-1, Tim O’Mahony 2-1, Declan Dalton 0-5 (0-2f), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3, Shane Kingston 0-2, Ciarán Joyce 0-1, Diarmuid Healy 0-1, Conor Lehane 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Cian O’Sullivan 2-5, Sean Currie 0-7 (0-7f), Fergal Whitely 0-3, Conor Burke 0-3, Donal Burke 0-1, John Hetherton 0-1, Brian Hayes 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr),

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)

15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

25. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Healy (50)

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Horgan (55)

19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for Robert Downey (59)

26. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Barrett (63)

23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Dalton (67)

Dublin

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 7. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 4. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna), 8. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 9. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Sean Currie (Na Fianna), 21. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

23. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes) for Dunphy (14)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians) for McHugh (inj) (21)

17. Donal Burke (Na Fianna) for McBride (half-time)

25. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials) for Ronan Hayes (47)

26. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) for Ó Dúlaing (66)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

