John Cleary to remain in charge of Cork footballers

CORK HAVE CONFIRMED that John Cleary will remain in charge of the county’s senior football side for 2026.

The 62-year-old has been appointed for a two-year term, with the full management team to be confirmed at the next county board meeting.

Cleary will be at the helm for a fourth full season, having initially taken over from Keith Ricken on a temporary basis during the 2022 season.

Cork exited this year’s championship with a preliminary quarter-final defeat against Dublin, while they finished fifth in the league in Division 2.

It was the second successive year Cork bowed out at that stage of the All-Ireland championship, having lost to Louth year, while they reached quarter-finals in 2022 and 2023, defeated by Dublin and Derry respectively.

Castlehaven native Cleary enjoyed a successful playing career as he has All-Ireland medals with Cork in senior (1989 and 1990), U21 (1984) and minor (1981), playing in all four of those final successes.

He has been involved in management previously with his club at senior football level, while also taking charge of Cork underage teams in Gaelic football and ladies football.

In 2009, he was at the helm when Cork won the All-Ireland U21 football title.

