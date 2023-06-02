Two changes in defence for Cork ahead of crunch clash with Kerry

CORK HAVE MADE two changes for their second Group 1 game with Kerry in the the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Following the narrow two-point win over Louth last time out, Rory Maguire and Kevin O’Donovan come into the defence for the injured Sean Meehan and Tommy Walsh.

Kevin Flahive and Fionn Herlihy are also added to the substitues’ bench ahead of tomorrow’s 3pm throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Advertisement

CORK

1. Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) 3. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) 4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig) 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree) 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og) 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

12. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues) 10. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. Sean Powter (Douglas) 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – Captain) 15. Chris Og Jones (Uibh Laoire)

Subs: