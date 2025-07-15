What are the key selection decisions facing the Cork and Tipperary camps?

ONE LAST HURDLE for Cork and Tipperary to surmount.

Sunday’s All-Ireland showdown represents the final challenge of the season for managers Pat Ryan and Liam Cahill. The Cork boss watched his team blitz Dublin in their semi-final and emerge runaway victors, his Tipperary counterpart saw his side summon a terrific revival in the finale to overtake Leinster champions Kilkenny.

After those successess, they both have one last selection to make in 2025.

What are the key decisions that await them?

Cork

The pivotal question facing Cork surrounds Seamus Harnedy. Their long-serving forward has been a constant and vital presence in their attack for years, but missed the win over Dublin with a hamstring injury. Pat Ryan last week assessed Harnedy’s chances of being back in the frame as ‘touch and go’.

Will he be fit enough to join the substitute ranks on the bench or make a rapid recovery to force his way into the team? Declan Dalton replaced Harnedy for the semi-final, but having shaken off his own injury struggles, the sense is he has nailed down his starting spot with the blend of physicality and long-range striking prowess he possesses. If Harnedy is given the green light to start, will Cork utilise his experience over Diarmuid Healy, a bright spark in his debut season?

Cormac O’Brien, who started the Munster final but missed the Dublin game with a quad injury, is likely to be available again, but it is difficult to see him disrupting the established half-back line trio of Ciarán Joyce, captain Robert Downey, and Mark Coleman.

Cork’s substitutes contributed 0-6 v Limerick and 0-4 v Dublin, with Shane Kingston and Conor Lehane the two leading lights in that regard, but their talents seem likely to be utilised at a key stage in the second half once more.

The fierce level of competition extends to the 26-man squad. If Harnedy and O’Brien rejoin the panel, it leaves the Cork management with the hard decision of who to omit?

Cork’s Cormac O’Brien and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Tipperary

The spotlight for Tipperary falls on the composition of their midfield. They announced a late pre-match change against Kilkenny with the inclusion of Conor Stakelum. He thrived in that middle sector, bagging three points from play with those scores crucial at a time in the opening half when Tipperary found it difficult on occasion to raise white flags.

Stakelum started alongside Willie Connors then, while it was Peter McGarry who started previously against Galway, and Darragh Stakelum replaced him at half-time of that quarter-final.

Right now, Stakelum appears in pole position following his performance against Kilkenny. Alan Tynan makes a persuasive case for inclusion with his energy and industry helping swing the semi-final Tipperary’s way. Noel McGrath orchestrated Tipperary’s play in the finale and his effective role off the bench seems something Liam Cahill is keen to keep utilising. The experience of Seamus Kennedy may be called on as a sub on this occasion as well.

Tipperary’s starting defensive unit has a settled look to it. Positionally the big calls here are which markers will be detailed against Cork’s in-form forwards. Ronan Maher at number three or six?

Tipperary’s Oisin O'Donoghue celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Kilkenny. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

In attack their semi-final hero Oisin O’Donoghue is in a rich run of goalscoring form having netted against Kilkenny, Galway, and Waterford this season. Those vital cameos could nudge Cahill towards holding him back once more. The assigning of the free-taking role will also be interesting, Darargh McCarthy had an off-day last time out, while Jason Forde stepped up to nail pressure shots in the closing moments.

