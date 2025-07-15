Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE FIRST EVER All-Ireland senior hurling championship final meeting between Cork and Tipperary takes centre stage in Croke Park next Sunday.

Throw-in is at 3.30pm with Cork bidding for their 31st title and hoping to end a 20-year wait since their last success, while Tipperary aim for their 29th title after most recently triumphing in 2019.

Munster champions, Cork, won four, drew one and lost one game en route to the final while Tipperary won five, drew one and lost one.

TV coverage on RTÉ 2 begins at 2.15pm with the build-up to the game as Joanne Cantwell presents with Liam Sheedy, Anthony Daly, and Donal Óg Cusack on punditry duty, while Brendan Cummins and Henry Shefflin will also be offering pre-match analysis.

On BBC Two the coverage commences at 3pm as Sarah Mulkerrins presents.

The Sunday Game highlights show is on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm, while Up For The Match is on Saturday night on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-finals are both live on TG4.

Reigning champions Kerry take on 2021 and 2022 victors Meath in the opening semi-final in Tullamore, followed by last year’s beaten finalists Galway against 2023 champions Dublin.

Kerry take on Meath on Saturday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The premier junior camogie semi-finals are also scheduled for Saturday with Laois facing Wicklow and Armagh meeting Roscommon.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 19 July

All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-finals

Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 5.15pm, (Ref: Maggie Farrelly) – TG4.

Dublin v Galway, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 7.30pm, (Ref: Seamus Mulvhill) - TG4.

All-Ireland premier junior camogie semi-finals

Laois v Wicklow, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 1pm, (Ref: Francis Caldwell)

Armagh v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 3pm, (Ref: Simon Redmond)

*****

Sunday 20 July

All-Ireland senior hurling final

Cork v Tipperary, Croke Park, 3.30pm, (Ref: Liam Gordon) - RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

*****