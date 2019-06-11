This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A disappointing day' - Concussion forces former Galway footballer to retire

Cormac Bane suffered two ‘serious and prolonged’ concussion injuries over the past two years.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 10:50 AM
Cormac Bane on the ball in 2007.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

FORMER GALWAY FOOTBALLER Cormac Bane has been forced to retire from the game on medical grounds after sustaining two serious concussion injuries.

The Caherlistrane clubman explained how he was advised to hang up his boots with immediate effect by medical professionals following successive concussions this year and last year.

Bane, a Connacht champion with Galway in 2008, suffered a “serious and prolonged” concussion injury last year, and recently sustained a similar one in a club game against Carraroe.

“Hi guys, a disappointing day for me today,” Bane wrote on his club’s Facebook page last night, outlining why he has no option but to step away from the game.

On medical grounds, I have to announce my retirement from football with immediate effect. A serious and prolonged concussion injury last year has been followed by a similar one sustained v Carrraroe. It’s been a rough couple of weeks! Doctors have said that I can’t continue. 

“I just want to thank you all for your support and kind messages over the years. I really appreciated it.”

Bane made his championship debut for the Galway senior team against Mayo in the 2006 Connacht final, and went on to make 18 championship appearances for the Tribesmen. 

He scored 4-26 in total, 2-1 of that coming in a memorable performance against Mayo in 2007. The Caherlistrane star last represented his county in 2012, after recording 49 appearances overall and tallying 6-27.

It’s not often you hear about a GAA player being forced to retire due to concussion, but rising Roscommon star Conor Shanagher suffered the same fate last November as he bowed out at 20 after six of them.

The sad news of Bane’s forced retirement came the same day as Armagh GAA confirmed that Jarlath Og Burns was hospitalised following Sunday’s Ulster SFC semi-final replay defeat to Cavan. 

The admission was linked to a suspected concussion the 20-year-old midfielder may have suffered in the drawn game a week previous.

