A general view of Croke Park during Leinster's last-16 win over Harlequins in April. Nick Elliot/INPHO
Croke Park to stage URC final if Leinster progress

Leo Cullen’s side face Glasgow Warriors in the semi-finals this weekend.
4.08pm, 2 Jun 2025

CROKE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue if Leinster are hosting the URC Grand Final on Saturday, 14 June.

Leo Cullen’s side face Glasgow Warriors in the semi-finals this Saturday, 7 June, at Aviva Stadium [KO 2.45pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1].

Victory there would see them progress to the showpiece for the first time since 2021, and again enjoy home advantage due to rankings. Croke Park has been confirmed to The 42 as the venue of choice.

Leinster have used Lansdowne Road and Croke Park for their home games over the last two seasons as the RDS undergoes redevelopment works.

They last played at GAA HQ in April’s Champions Cup last-16 win against Harlequins, while they also faced Munster there in the URC last October.

Croke Park’s capacity is over 82,000, while the Aviva holds almost 52,000. Just 12,879 fans attended Saturday’s 33-21 quarter-final win over Scarlets.

If defending champions Glasgow progress ahead of Leinster, the URC final will take place in South Africa. The Bulls host the Sharks in Pretoria in this weekend’s other semi-final. 

jordan-larmour-celebrates-with-josh-van-der-flier-after-scoring Josh van der Flier and Jordan Larmour (file photo). Juan Gasparini / INPHO Juan Gasparini / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Leinster have issued a mixed injury update. Jordan Larmour is available for selection on Saturday, having returned to full training after recovering from an injury.

Josh van der Flier will be further assessed this week for a hamstring injury before a final decision will be made on his availability. The Lions-bound flanker was replaced before the half-hour mark of Saturday’s quarter-final.

Garry Ringrose (calf) and Tommy O’Brien (foot) will also undergo further assessment this week: neither featured last time out.

No further updates were available on Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Will Connors and Brian Deeny.

